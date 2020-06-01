Left Menu
Embassy Office Parks Corporate Connect Program Provides Sanitizers to 9,20,000 Students

01-06-2020
Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first and only listed REIT, along with a number of their corporate occupiers - Cerner, Cognizant, L&T Technology Services and AXA XL, have collaborated to invest and provide sanitizers to approximately 9,20,000 students and supervisors, across 2,879 centres in Karnataka for each day of the Karnataka State Board Secondary School examinations. Mike Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT said, “Embassy REIT and our 160+ marquee tenant occupiers have a deep commitment towards our communities. Through our successful Embassy Office Parks Corporate Connect program, we have focused on collaborating with our occupiers to address needs of the community in which we operate. On this occasion, we are happy to be able to step up and augment the efforts to reduce pandemic risks to students who will be appearing for their state level exams. We are happy to be working once again with our corporate partners - Cerner, Cognizant, L&T and AXA XL, to enhance the safety of students in Karnataka and it is heartening to see their participation.” Through the Corporate Connect Program, over the past 4 years, Embassy Office Parks has partnered with 20 corporates for 34 community projects with the belief that collaboration leads to greater impact.

Domnic Prashanth, Lead Program Manager, Cerner, added, “Cerner has been keen to do our part in supporting actions taken to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We were approached by Embassy REIT to join them in collaboratively giving back to the society during this time. We have already pledged our aid and invite other corporates to do the same.” Deepak Prabhu Matti, Head of Cognizant Outreach, said, “Cognizant has a long history of contributing to the health and well-being of communities through its Foundations and its employee-led volunteering program outreach. We are honored to be a part of this initiative led by the Embassy REIT to ensure the safety of students in times of an unprecedented pandemic. We are supporting several governmental and non-governmental organizations across India on COVID-19 initiatives to help contain the impact of the pandemic on communities. Providing hand sanitizers to hundreds of thousands of students taking SSLC examinations across the state is key to ensuring that the pandemic does not come in the way of an important educational milestone for them.” KN Prabhakaran, Head of CSR at L&T Technology Services, said, “Supporting the less fortunate has always been a priority for LTTS. We are delighted to partner with the Embassy REIT and provide a helping hand to students and pledge our support towards their health and safety. Measures taken thus far should benefit the students who would otherwise be unable to take their exams due to a lack of proper sanitization and social distancing. Together, we can make a difference and we invite more organizations to join us in this endeavor.” A representative from AXA XL, said, “To support the ongoing endeavors in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, AXA XL in India have collaboratively provided over 300 liters of hand sanitizers as a basic preventive measure for approximately 9.2 lakh students, who will be appearing for Karnataka board exams in the upcoming months. Having previously aligned with Embassy REIT in the past on CSR projects, we found that this was an ideal time to partner again, allowing us to ensure that our efforts can jointly benefit a larger demographic.” Through the COVID-19 lockdown, Embassy REIT has launched various initiatives with a focus on extending support to the police and fire personnel serving on the frontlines of the pandemic. Embassy REIT has set up eight hydration stations in multiple cities where Embassy properties are located (Bangalore, Pune, Noida and Mumbai). These hydration stations are open 24 hours a day so that police personnel working across shifts can take rest and refreshment between shifts. In addition, Embassy REIT has procured hand over 50,000 sanitizers, more than 2,00,000 disposable protective masks and nutritional snacks for the task forces in these cities. Everyday over 15,000 police employees are supported by this initiative and this program has touched the lives of over 2,00,000 police personnel till date.

About Embassy Office Parks REIT Embassy Office Parks is India’s first and only listed REIT. Embassy REIT comprises c.26.2 msf of completed and operational commercial properties across India. With approximately 7.1 msf of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans c.33.3 msf across seven Grade A office parks and four city-center office buildings in India’s best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region (NCR). The portfolio is home to over 160 blue chip corporate occupiers, and comprises 78 buildings with strategic amenities, including two completed hotels, two under-construction hotels, and a 100MW(AC) solar park that supplies renewable energy to park occupiers. PWR PWR.

