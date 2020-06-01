Left Menu
Development News Edition

Max India sets record date as June 15 after NCLT approves demerger

Max India Ltd, a listed entity of the three billion dollar Max Group, said on Monday that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the composite scheme involving the merger of the healthcare assets of Max India into Max Healthcare and demerger of the residual businesses of Max India into Advaita, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:51 IST
Max India sets record date as June 15 after NCLT approves demerger
The combination of Radiant and Max Healthcare will create the second largest hospital network in India.. Image Credit: ANI

Max India Ltd, a listed entity of the three billion dollar Max Group, said on Monday that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the composite scheme involving the merger of the healthcare assets of Max India into Max Healthcare and demerger of the residual businesses of Max India into Advaita, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India. The composite scheme has been declared effective starting June 1. The record date for the demerger has been set as June 15. All Max India shareholders as on the record date will be allotted shares of Max Healthcare and Advaita Allied Health Services which will be renamed as Max India Ltd later.

Both Max Healthcare and the new 'Max India' are expected to be listed on Indian stock exchanges in August. This marks significant progress for the comprehensive scheme that involves a series of transactions including demerger of Radiant's healthcare assets into Max Healthcare. This will result in KKR-backed Radiant Healthcare acquiring a majority stake in Max Healthcare and the listing of the combined Max Healthcare and the new 'Max India.' As announced earlier, the combination of Radiant and Max Healthcare will create the second-largest hospital network in India by revenue.

The merged entity will operate over 3,500 beds throughout 17 hospitals and medical centres across India, including tertiary and quaternary care facilities offering high end critical and super speciality care supported by strong local brands such as BLK Hospital, Max Saket Hospital, Max Smart Hospital, Max Patparganj Hospital, and Nanavati Hospital. The company said the combined business is expected to provide significant growth potential and compelling business synergies. By delivering best-in-class patient care, the combined business plans to address India's growing demand for quality medical treatment.

The merged entity will continue to use the current brand name Max Healthcare with appropriate adjustments to its logo. The new 'Max India' will be a holding company of two businesses -- Max Group's Senior Care business 'Antara' and a skilling company Max Skill First. Antara recently launched its second senior living community in the NCR region on Noida Expressway and is also set to launch assisted living businesses in NCR.

"The demerger will enable Max India to focus on the high potential category of senior care," said Founder and Chairman of Max Group Analjit Singh. "The combined healthcare assets will provide the scale needed for profitable growth," he said in a statement. Mohit Talwar, Vice Chairman of Max Group and Managing Director of Max India, said the separate listing of Max Healthcare as a result of this demerger will reflect the true intrinsic value of the asset. "It will also allow us at the Max Group to focus on the growth of Antara, the senior care subsidiary of the new Max India," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said while announcing the next-phase of relaxations, even as lockdown in containment zo...

Thailand races to create COVID vaccine, eyes possible medical tourism boost

Momentum is building behind Thailands push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys starte...

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city till June 30

Police on Monday extended till June 30 the restrictions on assembly of people under CrPC section 144 in Thane city to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the prohibitory orders which will be in ...

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

The success of Mirzapur Season 1 was tremendous that compelled the series makers to work on Season 2. It undeniably has become one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series.The outdoor filming and production for Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020