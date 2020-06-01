Fullerton India raises Rs 750 crore equity capital from parent firm

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Non-banking financial company (NBFC) Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (FICC) on Monday said it has raised Rs 750 crore from its parent Fullerton Financial Holdings. This additional capital will enable Fullerton India to further reach out to individuals and small businesses (MSMEs) by providing credit-based solutions to customers' needs, Fullerton India said in a release.

"As an NBFC focused on lending to individuals and small business (MSME), Fullerton India is poised to benefit from the various Government initiatives recently announced. This infusion will act as an additional capital buffer currently and convert to growth capital as we gradually reopen business," said Rajashree Nambiar, MD and CEO, Fullerton India. As bulk of our branches are in Green and Orange zones, the company is well placed to bounce back strongly and re-connect with customers to assess their needs and provide solutions, Nambiar said.

Rated AAA by Crisil, Icra and Care, Fullerton India said the capital infusion consolidates its growth agenda for lending to individuals and small business (MSME) segments..