BMW India resumes operations post temporary suspension due to lockdown

German luxury carmaker BMW on Monday said it has resumed operations in accordance with the government guidelines. Consumers can once again safely explore and experience the complete range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad products at company dealerships, BMW Group India said in a statement.

Production at Chennai plant has resumed with less than 50 per cent of the regular workforce catering to the production demand in the country, it added. "It brings us great joy to finally restart operations at our dealerships, plant and corporate office. Customers and prospects can now explore, test-drive and purchase their favourite vehicles in a safe and sanitised environment at our dealerships," BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said.

The company continues to see an increase in demand for 3 Series, X1 and Mini Countryman, it added. The company's Chennai facility will be instrumental in fulfilling this market demand, he added.