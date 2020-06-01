Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMBJKs sell worth Rs 144 crore of medicines in March-May 2020

In the wake of COVID 19 crisis, employees of BPPI, Kendra owners, Distributors and other stakeholders came forward and joined hands for the fight against the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:56 IST
PMBJKs sell worth Rs 144 crore of medicines in March-May 2020
Following the lockdown measures in place, over 6300 PMBJKs are functioning across the nation, covering 726 districts of the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushdhi Kendra's -PMBJKs has achieved an impressive sales of Rs 100.40 Crore in the first two months of 2020-21 as compared to Rs 44.60 Crore in the same period of 2019-20.

Kendra's have sold approx. Rs 144 Crore worth of affordable & quality medicines in the month of March, April & May 2020 which saved around Rs 800 Crore of citizens during the period when COVID-19 pandemic has affected the country.

"In this tough times of COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to ensuring full availability of medicines to all", said Shri DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers while expressing satisfaction over the important role played by BPPI while implementing PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) through the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs).

In the wake of COVID 19 crisis, employees of BPPI, Kendra owners, Distributors and other stakeholders came forward and joined hands for the fight against the pandemic. BPPI is standing with its stakeholders and consumers in these challenging times as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) are functional and maintaining regular operations as part of their commitment.

BPPI has stated that it is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at the PMBJK. Kendra's has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs. 52 Crore despite the lockdown and testing times in the month of April 2020 & Rs. 42 Crore achieved in March 2020. BPPI is maintaining adequate stock of the medicines which are currently under demand viz. Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI has sold about 10 lakh face masks, 50 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine in the month of March & April 2020. Envisioning current market demand, BPPI has also placed purchase orders for procurement of these medicines to have enough stock for the next six months. BPPI has also supplied medicines to the Ministry of External Affairs for supplying to friendly countries.

Following the lockdown measures in place, over 6300 PMBJKs are functioning across the nation, covering 726 districts of the country. Supporting the governments initiative of practising social distancing, pharmacists of the PMBJK, now popularly known as "Swasthya Ke Sipahi" are undertaking the delivery of medicines to patients and elderly people at their doorstep. Further, BPPI is creating awareness about means to fight against the pandemic vide its social media posts at various platforms. The mobile application 'Janaushadhi Sugam' becomes very popular and more than 4 lakh downloads took place. In these ways, BPPI is playing an active role in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa loosens lockdown to revive battered economy

South Africa sought to revive its stuttering economy on Monday with a partial lifting of its coronavirus lockdown, letting people out for work, worship or shopping, and allowing mines and factories to run at full capacity.President Cyril Ra...

ANALYSIS-"Lemon" or not, Trump is stuck with Phase 1 China trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump has little choice but to stick with his Phase 1 China trade deal despite his anger at Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security rules, and dwindling hopes China can meet U.S. goods purchase ta...

FOREX-Euro, Aussie gain on economic recovery hopes

The euro briefly hit its strongest since mid-March on Monday and riskier currencies like the Australian dollar rallied as investors looked to further signs that economies may be through the worst of the downturn caused by the coronavirus.In...

Pak air crash: Forensic experts identify 75 bodies so far

A total of 75 bodies out of 97 people killed in the plane crash in Karachi last month have been identified so far through DNA tests, according to a media report. The Airbus A320 aircraft of the national carrier Pakistan International Airlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020