PMBJKs sell worth Rs 144 crore of medicines in March-May 2020

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushdhi Kendra's -PMBJKs has achieved an impressive sales of Rs 100.40 Crore in the first two months of 2020-21 as compared to Rs 44.60 Crore in the same period of 2019-20.

Kendra's have sold approx. Rs 144 Crore worth of affordable & quality medicines in the month of March, April & May 2020 which saved around Rs 800 Crore of citizens during the period when COVID-19 pandemic has affected the country.

"In this tough times of COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to ensuring full availability of medicines to all", said Shri DV Sadananda Gowda, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers while expressing satisfaction over the important role played by BPPI while implementing PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) through the network of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs).

In the wake of COVID 19 crisis, employees of BPPI, Kendra owners, Distributors and other stakeholders came forward and joined hands for the fight against the pandemic. BPPI is standing with its stakeholders and consumers in these challenging times as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK) are functional and maintaining regular operations as part of their commitment.

BPPI has stated that it is committed to ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential medicines at the PMBJK. Kendra's has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs. 52 Crore despite the lockdown and testing times in the month of April 2020 & Rs. 42 Crore achieved in March 2020. BPPI is maintaining adequate stock of the medicines which are currently under demand viz. Face Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Hydroxychloroquine, Paracetamol and Azithromycin. BPPI has sold about 10 lakh face masks, 50 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine in the month of March & April 2020. Envisioning current market demand, BPPI has also placed purchase orders for procurement of these medicines to have enough stock for the next six months. BPPI has also supplied medicines to the Ministry of External Affairs for supplying to friendly countries.

Following the lockdown measures in place, over 6300 PMBJKs are functioning across the nation, covering 726 districts of the country. Supporting the governments initiative of practising social distancing, pharmacists of the PMBJK, now popularly known as "Swasthya Ke Sipahi" are undertaking the delivery of medicines to patients and elderly people at their doorstep. Further, BPPI is creating awareness about means to fight against the pandemic vide its social media posts at various platforms. The mobile application 'Janaushadhi Sugam' becomes very popular and more than 4 lakh downloads took place. In these ways, BPPI is playing an active role in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)