China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

China could expand the order to include additional U.S. farm goods if Washington took further action, the people said.

