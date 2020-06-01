Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways rescue plan features more bailouts

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:32 IST
South African Airways rescue plan features more bailouts
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

A draft rescue plan for South African Airways (SAA) contains about 4.6 billion rand ($263.4 million) of new bailouts as part of a restructuring aimed at saving the airline from collapse, a copy of the plan showed on Monday.

State-owned SAA entered business rescue - a local form of bankruptcy protection - in December after almost a decade of financial losses, with its fortunes deteriorating when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to halt all commercial passenger flights in March. The government said in April that it would not provide further funding, but the draft rescue plan drawn up by the administrators and made public by the Democratic Alliance opposition party on Monday said the government had agreed to fund the restructuring.

The administrators confirmed the document seen by Reuters is genuine, adding that its publication has been postponed to June 8 and that it is "for discussion purposes only" while they await comment from affected parties. The Department of Public Enterprises said the government had received the draft plan but had yet to discuss it.

"No decisions have been taken on some of the proposals it contains," the department said in a statement. "We will review the plan, explore various funding options and communicate our decisions." MINISTRY PRESSURE

The administrators last week said they were revising the plan after the government submitted a restructuring proposal for them to consider. The state enterprises ministry has been pressuring the administrators to salvage SAA in some form after an earlier version of their plan proposed that the airline be wound down.

The latest draft, dated May 31, said that a working capital injection of at least 2 billion rand is needed for the restructuring, plus a further 2 billion rand to fund employee layoffs and an allocation of at least 600 million rand to repay some creditors. That is on top of 16.4 billion rand the government set aside in February to repay SAA's guaranteed debt and to cover debt-servicing costs.

The draft plan proposed that the airline's workforce be halved to about 2,500 while also reducing its fleet by half to about 20 aircraft in the next few years. The administrators said that prior to COVID-19, they had been speaking to three parties potentially interested in becoming a strategic equity partner or forming an alliance agreement with SAA. ($1 = 17.4612 rand)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Is uniform criteria being applied in grant of parole, furlough: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government whether uniform criteria were being applied while considering grant of parolefurlough and emergency parole to prisoners. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also asked the government about the ci...

#Unlock1: Bus services resume in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Bus services in Tamil Nadus Madurai resumed on Monday as Unlock 1 came into effect with certain relaxations. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses ran from Madurai to Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram...

Honda Cars reports 97 pc decline in domestic sales in May

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday reported a 96.72 per cent decline in domestic sales to 375 units in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and operational restrictions. The company had sold 11,442 units in the domestic market in May ...

Two microfinance firms raised Rs 170 crore during lockdown: MFIN

Microfinance Institution Network MFIN on Monday said two companies have raised a total of Rs 170 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting confidence in the sector. The sector continues to attract long-term private equity capital from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020