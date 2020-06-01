Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions

World stocks hovered near three-month highs and safe-haven government bonds inched lower as signs that Europe's economic downturn has bottomed boosted risk appetite, despite worries over violent protests in the United States and unease over Washington's standoff with Beijing.

President Donald Trump left a trade deal with China intact Friday despite moving to end Washington's special treatment for Hong Kong in retaliation for Beijing seeking to impose new security legislation on the city. China has asked state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States in response, two people familiar with the matter said.

"The Trump rhetoric against China and trade impediments against Hong Kong could have been a lot worse, hence the performance of those markets this morning, which has helped the risk backdrop," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at wealth manager Raymond James. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.29% following broad gains in Asia and Europe. The index is up more than 35% from its March lows.

In morning trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114.39 points, or 0.45%, to 25,268.72, the S&P 500 lost 11.9 points, or 0.39%, to 3,032.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.20 points, or 0.25%, to 9,465.68. Signs of a rebound from the global coronavirus lockdown helped bolster global equities and push safe haven assets lower. France's manufacturing activity rose in May as the country began to emerge from a nearly two-month coronavirus lockdown, pulling the sector out of a nosedive that had seen activity hit a record low a month earlier, a survey showed on Monday.

An official business survey from China showed its factory activity grew at a slower pace in May but momentum in the services and construction sectors quickened. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 10/32 in price to yield 0.677%, from 0.644% late on Friday.

Bond investors suspect economies will need massive amounts of central bank support long after they reopen and that is keeping yields super low even as governments borrow much more. "Current unemployment numbers go far beyond what has been experienced in any post-war recession," Barclays economist Christian Keller wrote in a note. "To the extent that some sectors may never return to pre-pandemic business-as-usual."

A weekend of violent U.S. protests over race and policing could present another setback for the economy which was only just emerging from the steepest economic downturn since the Great Depression. Following poor data on spending and trade out on Friday, the Atlanta Federal Reserve estimated economic output could drop a staggering 51% annualized in the second quarter.

The May jobs report due out on Friday is forecast to show the unemployment rate surged to 19.8%, smashing April’s record 14.7%. Payrolls are expected to drop by 7.4 million, on top of the 20.5 million jobs lost the previous month. In commodity markets, gold added 0.5% to $1,735 an ounce .

Tensions between the U.S. and China weighed on oil prices. U.S. crude recently fell 2.73% to $34.52 per barrel and Brent was at $37.70, down 0.37% on the day.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Rashford says people are hurting over Floyd death

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said people are hurting and people need answers after the death of George Floyd, a U.S. black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck. Floyds death on May 25 has sparke...

Is uniform criteria being applied in grant of parole, furlough: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government whether uniform criteria were being applied while considering grant of parolefurlough and emergency parole to prisoners. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also asked the government about the ci...

#Unlock1: Bus services resume in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

Bus services in Tamil Nadus Madurai resumed on Monday as Unlock 1 came into effect with certain relaxations. Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation TNSTC buses ran from Madurai to Dindigul, Theni, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram...

Honda Cars reports 97 pc decline in domestic sales in May

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Monday reported a 96.72 per cent decline in domestic sales to 375 units in May amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown and operational restrictions. The company had sold 11,442 units in the domestic market in May ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020