Set up farmers' commission, launch social security scheme for labourers: Assam eco panel to govt

The Assam Economic Advisory Committee, formed to suggest measures to boost the economy during the lockdown, on Monday recommended the formation of a Farmers Commission to address the problems of the agriculture sector. The committee also suggested that the government, following a US model, roll out a comprehensive social security scheme to support employees of the unorganized or industrial sector for a maximum six months after losing jobs.

The government should relax the tendering process to help local contractors and offer subsidised loans to unemployed youths and migrant workers so that they can buy vehicles and run them as taxis, the panel also recommended. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced to form a three-member ministerial committee under the leadership of Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora as its members for implementing the suggestions.

Submitting the report, Committee chairman Subhash Das said the report has given thrust on agriculture and allied sectors for reviving the economy of the state. "There is no farmers' commission in Assam to address the problems of the cultivators. Our major suggestion is to form a Farmers Commission, at least for 2-3 years. This will help farmers to go there with day to day problems and find solutions," Das said.

He also pointed out that the state's agriculture policy is ready but not notified as yet and requested the government to notify it soon to help the farming community. Regarding the industrial sector, the committee said that the working capital of the factories have been affected as there was no production in the last two months during the lockdown and suggested an interest subsidy of 2-3 per cent for loans for working capital.

"We also took some figures from the (industry) department and it shows that central subsidy of Rs 743 crore and state subsidy of Rs 21 crore are pending. If we can release this amount within a month, then our industries will get huge benefits and it will make up their working capital," Das told Sonowal. The government may launch a comprehensive social security scheme through an Act to support employees for six months after losing jobs. For that, workers would have to contribute while they are employed.

"If people in an unorganised sector or any industry lose jobs, they should be supported for six months. It should not be more than that. People can contribute monthly Rs 100 or Rs 200 and it can be decided later. It's like in the USA, where highly qualified people losing jobs are being supported for six months," Das said. The report comprises short, medium and long term measures, he said adding that the government should waive the loan for rabi crops that suffered huge damage last season, and ensure distribution of good quality seeds for kharif crops.

"Then the government should give importance to cluster mode of farming like contract farming. For that, we should modify the tenancy law to encourage farmers," he said. Besides, Das pointed out that allied sectors of agriculture like poultry, fishery, livestock and meat production have huge scope and lots of farmers are engaged in this, but the supply chain got disrupted during the lockdown and they suffered huge losses.

"For feeds of poultry, cattle and fish, there is hardly any local production. Only 5-10 per cent of feeds are produced here. That's a big scope for us if we can start local production," the former additional chief secretary added. Poultry and dairy sectors pay electricity bills at commercial rates and they could be given subsidy in the same way as BPL families get it, the retired bureaucrat said.

For the welfare of construction workers, Das said Rs 1,158 crore is already deposited with the Labour Department and this amount can be utilised. Although 10 lakh construction workers are there in Assam, only 2 lakh are registered, he said and suggested that the Labour Department ease the process of registration.

The report recommended that pending applications for the construction sector should be disposed of within the next 30 days to boost the segment. On the Centre's scheme of emergency credit line, Das said Industry Department officials should guide the units in a targetted way to offer the maximum benefit, otherwise the programme may not yield the desired result.

"In the tender of construction and other works, we set the parameters at a high level. This does not allow local contractors to participate. It should be relaxed for the local people without compromising on quality," he added. On the migrant labourers' issue, the panel suggested increasing the one-time assistance of Rs 2,000 to monthly Rs 4,000 for the next three months so that these people stay where they are already working, as there are no such job opportunities for such a large number of people in Assam.

It said that those who have already returned should be offered jobs under the MGNREGA immediately. "We suggested in the report that the government should give loans to the unemployed youths or migrant labourers with 50 per cent interest subsidy for buying vehicles to run them as taxis. This will complement our transport sector a lot," the chairman said.

He also said a quick survey should be done in rural areas regarding employment data. "Another sector suffered immensely is tourism, hotels and restaurants. We suggest that if the 50 per cent fixed charge of their electricity is borne by the government for the next three months, it will help them. If possible, a one-time help of Rs 5,000 to their workers should be given," Das said.

For the small businesses such as vegetable vendors, along with mobile theatre artistes and band parties, the government should offer a one-time grant of Rs 3,000, he said. PTI TR KK NN NN