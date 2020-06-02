Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treasury gazettes notices on Expanding Access to Living Annuity Funds

The Notices give effect to the legislative framework required to implement the tax measures in this regard to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:28 IST
Treasury gazettes notices on Expanding Access to Living Annuity Funds
“Included in the further tax measures was the expansion of access to living annuity funds, as outlined in Treasury’s Media Statement published on 23 April 2020,” said Treasury in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

National Treasury has gazetted the Notices on Expanding Access to Living Annuity Funds.

The Notices give effect to the legislative framework required to implement the tax measures in this regard to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the President's address to the nation on 21 April 2020 and the announcement by the Minister of Finance on further tax measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Included in the further tax measures was the expansion of access to living annuity funds, as outlined in Treasury's Media Statement published on 23 April 2020," said Treasury in a statement.

This relief measure will see individuals, who receive funds from a living annuity, being temporarily allowed to immediately either increase (up to a maximum of 20% from 17.5%) or decrease (down to a minimum of 0.5% from 2.5%) the proportion they receive as annuity income.

National Treasury said this will assist individuals, who either need cash flow immediately or who do not want to be forced to sell after their investments have underperformed.

"As a result, living annuity members can now approach their financial sector providers to adjust the proportion they receive as annuity income, instead of waiting up to one year until their next contract anniversary date," read the statement.

Furthermore, the minimum value of the annuity or part of the retirement interest, which an individual can withdraw in the event that there was any previous lump sum commutation in the fund, as amended and replaced with a single threshold of R125 000. Further details can be found in the Draft Explanatory Memorandum, published on 19 May 2020 on the Treasury website.

The Gazetted Notices on Expanding Access to Living Annuity Funds can be found on the National Treasury (www.treasury.gov.za) and SARS (www.sars.gov.za) websites.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU eyes overhaul of pharma rules to tackle vaccine, antibiotic shortages

The European Commission on Tuesday started a process that could lead to reforms of drug manufacturing to limit shortages of vaccines and antibiotics and make medicines more easily available. The move comes as the European Union continues to...

ANALYSIS-Brazil slashes budget to fight climate change as deforestation spikes

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, June 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Efforts to keep the Amazon rainforest standing and reduce Brazils planet-warming emissions are being hampered by budget cuts for the countrys environmental watchdog and its ma...

Hides that reveal: DNA helps scholars divine Dead Sea Scrolls

Genetic sampling of the Dead Sea Scrolls has tested understandings that the 2,000-year-old artefacts were the work of a fringe Jewish sect, and shed light on the drafting of scripture around the time of Christianitys birth.The research - wh...

Italy's opposition parties flout social distancing rules at rally in Rome

Italian opposition parties and hundreds of supporters defied social distancing rules on Tuesday to pack Romes central streets in an anti-government protest rally.With more than 233,000 confirmed cases, Italy is one of the countries hardest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020