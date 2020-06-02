JNPT takes measures to mitigate cyclone impact on ships, port's property

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on Tuesday said it has taken various mitigating measures, including suspending passenger ferry services, in view of the cyclone warning issued by the Met department in the area. Cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is likely to hit the west coast of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone warning for the area and JNPT is likely to experience heavy weather and sustained high wind speeds of 50-60 knots due to which various steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the cyclone on the port property and ships in JNPT waters, a statement said. According to JNPT authorities, it has plans to sail out all the berthed vessels by 11 PM on Tuesday after completion of cargo work while all inward moments will be suspended till easing out of weather conditions

Also, all dredging related crafts will be shifted to sheltered waters in Mora/Belapur creek/high seas depending upon the situation, it said, adding the crafts engaged in the construction activities of Mumbai Trans Harbour Line (MTHL) Package 2 of Daewoo Tata are advised to secure alongside their respective berths at Retibunder/Ulwe

Besides, all ships anchored in the outer anchorage Bravo East/West have been advised to take all necessary steps for their safety which includes steaming out to high seas and these vessels should inform all stakeholders, the statement said. At the same time, all Ambuja vessels which are presently anchored in JNPT waters are to shift to Ambuja Jetty or high seas, it said, adding ONGC Nhava base must ensure sailing out all OSV's at berth by 11 PM on Tuesday. Also, all terminals would have to secure their cargo gear and other related equipment and ensure compliance of heavy weather contingency plan, the statement added.