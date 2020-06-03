Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of England tells banks to step up no-deal Brexit plans - Sky

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 14:53 IST
Bank of England tells banks to step up no-deal Brexit plans - Sky
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has told banks to step up their plans for the risk of Britain failing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a deadline at the end of 2020, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Bailey held a conference call on Tuesday with Britain's biggest lenders in which he emphasised that they needed to step up their plans for a no-deal Brexit, Sky said. The BoE was not immediately available for comment.

Britain left the EU in January and a transition period ends on Dec. 31. After that, without a preferential deal, British banks, insurers and asset managers will be limited to the kind of access given by the bloc to the United States, Japan and Singapore. Britain's financial services minister John Glen said on Wednesday that the country's financial services industry was "world class" and was ready for whatever Brexit outcome.

"I continue to believe that we are still well placed as a sector, whatever the specific outcomes are of negotiations ahead of us in the second half of this year," he said on a webinar. A senior European Union official said last week that Britain's financial services sector should be ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Britain wants binding commitments from the EU on financial market access to avoid the country's finance industry suddenly being cut off from the bloc, a request Brussels has rejected, EU officials and diplomats said on Tuesday. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro set for seventh day of gains, dollar loses to riskier assets

The euro topped an 11-week high on Wednesday, on track for a seven-day winning streak, and the dollar fell against most currencies as the prospects of more stimulus and hopes for economic recovery led investors to buy riskier assets. The Au...

Situation at Sino-India border stable, no need for 'third party' intervention: China

China on Wednesday emphasised that there was no need for the intervention of a third party to resolve its current standoff with India as the two neighbours have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and communication channels to sort out t...

NCW seeks Telangana police intervention in gangrape, acid attack threats to actress

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday sought intervention from Telangana police over threats of murder, gang rape and acid attack received by actress Meera Chopra. Chopra approached the NCW on Twitter over the threats she has been ...

Virendra Nath Datt given additional charge as NFL CMD

State-owned fertiliser firm NFL said Virendra Nath Datt has been given additional charge as chairman and managing director CMD of the company. Datt has been director marketing of the firm since October 2018Virendra Nath Datt, Director Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020