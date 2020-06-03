Star Chef 2 Releases Worldwide On iOS and Android Devices

Award-winning mobile simulation game from 99Games and N3TWORK is free to download now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store SAN FRANCISCO and UDUPI, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Players on iOS and Android devices are in for an infinite source of culinary fun, joy and learning. Star Chef 2 is a sequel to 99Games' popular cooking game Star Chef that has generated over $30 mil in lifetime revenues. The new game is more than just a cosmetic upgrade – players can now collaborate with fellow chefs from around the world to compete in Chef Team events and engage in interesting trivia. Star Chef 2 is a cooking and restaurant management game where players cook, bake and grill the finest cuisines using state-of-the-art appliances. Players can hire chefs with exceptional cooking skills and cater to the needs of customers craving fine-dine delicacies from across the globe. The gameplay features live music, celebrity appearances, pool parties and much more to keep its audience engaged outside the kitchen. Every restaurant can be renovated with a wide range of lavish decors to glitz up the ambience, allowing players complete control of building the restaurant of their dreams. The game's strong community play features help players team-up to collaborate in events and compete with other teams to ultimately secure the coveted title of Star Chef.

"With Star Chef 2, we repackaged the very best, sharing the same sentiments, same joy, the same emotions – and added depth, various food combinations, personalization and community play. And the results are showing with strong metrics from the test launch," said Rohith Bhat, CEO of 99Games. "Star Chef 2 is an incredibly engaging and joyful experience and we're excited to help 99Games scale it into an even more successful game than its predecessor," said Dan Barnes, COO of N3TWORK. "We can't wait to see how the title performs with NSP as its partner." Players new to the game can check out the game trailer here and can view all the latest news at the Star Chef 2 official Facebook page.

N3TWORK will fund Star Chef 2's user acquisition campaign and scaling using N3TWORK Scale Platform (NSP) About 99Games 99Games is India's leading Developer and Publisher of games of international standards for Global & Indian consumers. It takes pride in creating India's most successfully monetized game 'Star Chef' and one of India's most downloaded games 'Dhoom:3 The Game'. 99Games has published over 22 game titles that have seen 80+ Million downloads globally. It has a unique growth strategy of addressing the Global as well as Indian market. 99Games has raised multiple rounds of investments from quality institutional investors - Kalaari Capital and Ascent Capital. For more information, visit: https://www.99games.in About N3TWORK N3TWORK is a new type of games, media, and technology company at the intersection of entertainment and community. N3TWORK is backed by a variety of investors including Blue Planet Software, Eniac Ventures, Floodgate, Griffin Gaming Partners, Galaxy Digital via its Galaxy Digital EOS VC Fund, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Korea Investment Partners, Ocean Road and Table Management. The company's flagship title Legendary: Game of Heroes, an innovative mobile fantasy puzzle RPG, has established new standards in live service and community engagement. N3TWORK's Scale Platform was announced in 2019 and will provide mobile app developers an opportunity to scale their businesses by providing user acquisition technology, expertise and capital. For more information on N3TWORK visit: https://N3TWORK.com/