Hyundai introduces upgraded online retail platform 'Click to Buy'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 16:39 IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday introduced its upgraded online ene-to-end automotive retail platform 'Click to Buy' curated to provide future retail experience to customers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The company, which had launched the platform in March, has invested around USD 1 million (around Rs 7.5 crore) to develop it to offer customer services from booking of cars to test drive to financing and delivery at home.

Addressing media through a video-conference, HMIL Executive Director – Corporate Planning W S Oh said,"Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months.” Through the platform, the company has now integrated all of its over 600 dealerships, providing them another additional channel to draw customers and sell cars, he added. The company claimed that 'Click to Buy' will become the 'new normal' for buying car by providing a one-stop solution for customers' car ownership requirement.

The platform provides full-spectrum car buying journey, transparency with on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options from leading banks, special online promotions, estimated time of delivery for car purchase, online test drive booking of sanitised cars and home delivery of fully sanitised cars, it added. The company is offering the online service across India in English initially and in the next phase it plans to add eight languages.

