Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meity scheme looking to alleviate migrant labour's pains: Official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:57 IST
Meity scheme looking to alleviate migrant labour's pains: Official

CSC e-Governance Services under the Electronics and IT Ministry (Meity) is conducting identification and enrolment of migrant workers through its common service centres (CSC) under a scheme aimed at alleviating the pain of workers, an official said. While terming the migrant labour issue is an "area of concern" for the government, the official said the Meity is looking at easing the pain of workers through the CSC scheme.

It is starting first with the identification and enrolment of the migrant labour, CSC e-Governance Services India's chief executive Dinesh Tyagi said. "The migrant labour will continue to be an area of concern for the government and we are trying to work with the government to first resolve their identification, enrolment and trying to do something," Tyagi said while speaking at an online discussion organised by largest private sector lender HDFC Bank.

Tyagi, however, did not spell out the exact details of the work that will be undertaken to alleviate the problems of the migrant workers. CSC e-governance services is a special purpose vehicle of the ministry which provides a centralised collaborative framework for delivery of services to citizens through CSCs.

Unemployment touched a record high of 2.7 crore as per a think-tank due to the lockdown and migrant workers have been forced to undertake very difficult journeys back to their homes from the cities on foot, bicycle, special trains or congested trucks as a result of the joblessness. Tyagi said the company has already launched a CSC Grameen Naukri Portal with an objective to connect unskilled labourers with potential employers.

The portal will help reduce the exploitation of labour and get better bargains for the workers, he said. Meanwhile, Tyagi said the company is also ramping up the network of the CSC Grameen e-stores to have 2 lakh new outlets that work on consumer products' delivery in the rural areas.

He said the ramp-up will create employment for 1 million people, assuming that each such store employs five people and also create a culture of entrepreneurship. Opportunity for the stores is very high because the Established e-commerce companies do not serve the rural areas, he said, adding that the distribution chains can also help big companies with their logistic needs for the last mile delivery.

With the liberalisation in the agricultural front, where the compulsion for sale of farm products at the agricultural produce market committees or mandis, the company has already started a pilot project called Kisaan e-mart which can be rolled out across the country as well. HDFC Bank's country head for government and institutional services, Smita Bhagat, said the lender has answered to the government's call of restarting banking services during the lockdown and done transactions involving volumes of over Rs 100 crore through its business correspondent network.

It is also seeing a return of demand for tractors and two-wheelers in the last fortnight, she said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks reply from journalist Upendra Rai on ED’s plea against grant of bail to him

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the operation of the Delhi High Court order by which journalist Upendra Rai, accused in a money laundering case related to alleged extortion and dubious financial transactions, was granted bail. The ape...

Six more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll 209; 279 fresh cases raise state's tally to 9,652

Six more people died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll to 209, while 279 fresh cases took the states infection count to 9,652, officials saidFour people died of COVID-19 in Jaipur, while one each succumbed to the di...

Rane claims damage to BKC hospital, MMRDA says it is intact

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday tweeted videos purportedly showing damage caused to a makeshift COVID-19 hospital in BKC area here due to cyclone Nisarga, but the authorities said the structure was intact. Built by the Mumbai Metropolitan ...

Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout. Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020