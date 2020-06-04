Left Menu
Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of ECB meeting

04-06-2020
Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of ECB meeting

Euro zone bond yields held steady ahead of the ECB's policy meeting where the bank is largely expected to expand its bond buying programme. Many analysts expect the European Central Bank to increase its emergency bond purchases by 500 billion euros, as purchases at their current rate are expected to run out by October.

Focus is also on whether the bank will expand purchases to include "fallen angels" - companies that have lost their investment-grade ratings during the coronavirus crisis. "It will be a very close call with the hawks potentially swaying a consensus-minded President Lagarde to defer the announcement, also to keep pressure on the politicians to deliver on the EU Commission's €750bn Next Generation EU Fund," Commerzbank analysts told clients, referring to last week's recovery fund proposal.

The market now feels a little more tentative towards an expansion of the bond purchases, according to Mizuho analysts. German 10-year yields are up 10 basis points this week, while their Italian equivalents are up 6 basis points. Most euro zone bond yields were marginally changed in early trade. Germany's 10-year bond yield was up 1 basis point to -0.34%, near seven-week highs. Italian 10-year yields were near one-week highs at 1.55%.

In the primary market, France is due to sell up to 11 billion euros of bonds due 2030 and 2052 via an auction. The German government agreed a new 130 billion euro stimulus package on Wednesday to be delivered this year and next year, adding to efforts to speed up the country's recovery form the coronavirus.

With most of the stimulus due to be provided by the federal government, Danske Bank analysts said they expect German government bond issuance to increase.

