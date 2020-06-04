Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiggy expands alcohol delivery to West Bengal after Jharkhand, Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 13:11 IST
Swiggy expands alcohol delivery to West Bengal after Jharkhand, Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@swiggy_in)

After Jharkhand and Odisha, food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday started home delivery of alcohol in Kolkata and Siliguri and plans to expand to 24 other cities across West Bengal. Swiggy is leveraging its existing technology and logistics infrastructure to ensure all guidelines are maintained including social distancing, a company statement said.

Food ordering platforms have initiated home delivery of alcohol as part of efforts to prevent overcrowding of people at shops amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Building on our successful launches in Jharkhand and Odisha we will now be enabling safe home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal. Starting with Kolkata and Siliguri, we will expand our services to 24 other cities across the state," a company spokesperson said.

The company is partnering with authorised retailers across major cities after validating their license and other required documents as outlined by the state government. Retail partners will be equipped with a dedicated partner app that enables all aspects related to online processing of orders, the statement said.

The spokesperson further noted that the company has been working closely with the West Bengal government since the beginning of the lockdown to provide support on multiple fronts including delivering grocery and essentials, seafood items, schoolbooks and distributing close to one lakh meals to the needy in Kolkata. Both the delivery partners and retailers are being virtually trained through their respective apps to facilitate smooth processing and fulfilment of orders.

Swiggy has implemented multiple safety measures to ensure safe home delivery of alcohol orders. Customers need to complete an one-time instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication.

There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state's excise law, it said adding that customers in West Bengal can access the 'Wine Shops' category by updating their Swiggy app. PTI AKT DRR DRR.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

'So sorry': says US envoy over desecration of Gandhi statue in Washington

US Ambassador to India Ken Juster on Thursday apologised for desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington. Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue with graffiti and by spraying paint, prompting the Ind...

Awhad urges Kerala CM to take action against elephant killers

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyayan expressing concern about the brutal killing of a pregnant elephant in the southern state. A pregnant elephant in search ...

Hong Kong confirms 5 new coronavirus cases; Cable TV says residents evacuated

Hong Kong confirmed five new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, all imported, while Cable TV reported some residents of a housing estate were evacuated after a cluster of cases was reported.The city has 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease, ...

Venezuela's Guaido is still legitimate head of National Assembly, EU says

A Venezuelan Supreme Court decision to ratify an ally of President Nicolas Maduro as president of the National Assembly is illegitimate, the European Union said on Thursday, warning of a deepening crisis in the South American nation. In a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020