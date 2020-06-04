Left Menu
Cyient appoints Meenu Bagla as Vice President, CMO

04-06-2020
IT firm Cyient on Thursday announced the appointment of former Tech Mahindra executive Meenu Bagla as its Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Bagla will be responsible for strengthening the brand reach, relevance and advocacy to deliver accelerated business growth in new and existing markets, the company said

Before joining Cyient, she served as the Global Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra. She has also held marketing leadership positions at Quinnox, Wipro, Oracle, Aditya Birla Group and CSS Corp. "With her comprehensive and proven marketing experience across tech start-ups, mid-sized, and large IT firms, she will play a pivotal role in further building brand awareness, deepening relationships with our customers, and driving Cyient toward the next phase of growth," Cyient President and COO Karthik Natarajan said

Having held global leadership roles for tech brands, and contributing to their stellar business growth in highly-matrixed business scenarios, she is a natural addition to Cyient leadership team, he added.

