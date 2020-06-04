Left Menu
Canon increases XF-AVC CODEC recording modes to enhance XF705 capabilities

The additional XF-AVC CODEC recording modes enable compatibility within broadcast and news workflows, with 50i supported in Full HD

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:22 IST
The additional XF-AVC CODEC recording modes enable compatibility within broadcast and news workflows, with 50i supported in Full HD

Canon Europe (Canon-Europe.com) today announces increased CODEC support with additional XF-AVC and MP4 recording options and HDR support for high frame rate shooting for the XF705, via a firmware update – providing improved workflow, ease-of-use and creative flexibility. The updates will offer further versatility for videographers within the broadcast industry:

4K: 3840×2160 29.97p/ 23.98p/ 25p

Full HD: 1920×1080 120P/ 100p/ 59.94i/ 50i

MP4 recording is supported for quickly capturing and sharing content – meeting the requirements of any user who needs to capture video within a streamlined production workflow

Full HD: 1920×1080 59.94P/ 29.97p/ 23.98p/ 50p/ 25p720p: 1280×720 59.94P

HDR support for XF-HEVC FHD, for high frame rate shooting with Hybrid Log-Gamma and Perceptual Quantisation, has been added – recording at 1920 x 1080 120p/ 100p

Additional updates for the XF705 include:

Advanced Ethernet support via IP streaming and FTP transfer

Browser Remote Control connection via Ethernet or Wi-Fi720/60P HD-SDI 4:2:2 output

Advanced zoom operation and image quality improved

Pull-down 60p signal to 24p/30p (SDI signal out only)

Key and dial assignments can be changed so that CH1 and CH3 can be levelled with the CH2 audio dial

Added monitor CH1/CH3 and CH2/CH4 to the 'monitor channel' menu

Colour recording in IR mode (requires hardware modification - this is a chargeable service)

