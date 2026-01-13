Left Menu

Digital Breakthrough: PVL Season 4 Smashes Viewership Records

Season 4 of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League set remarkable viewership records, drawing 1.1 billion views across platforms. An alliance with YouTube played a crucial role, attracting young audiences via digital-first strategies. The league showcased innovative fan engagement, garnering substantial social media interactions and boosting its digital footprint.

Updated: 13-01-2026 16:19 IST
Season 4 of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League saw unprecedented success, with the event amassing 1.1 billion views across multiple platforms, including YouTube, television, and social media. The partnership with YouTube marked a strategic engagement initiative that helped broaden the league's digital reach among younger, tech-savvy fans.

The event recorded a live TV viewership of 88.2 million, showcasing a diverse audience nearly equally comprising males and females. Innovative engagements via platforms like Snapchat provided rich, short-form storytelling, appealing to millennial and Gen Z demographics, thus strengthening the league's modern presence.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO of the Prime Volleyball League, emphasized the league's commitment to adopting new formats and avenues for sports presentation. By capitalizing on digital engagements and creator-led content, PVL Season 4 has set new standards for sports leagues aiming to expand their digital presence in India.

