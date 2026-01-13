Blinkit Adjusts Delivery Promise Amid Worker Welfare Concerns

Blinkit, a quick-commerce firm owned by Eternal, has abandoned its '10-minute' delivery promise to prioritize delivery workers' welfare. This shift follows the Union Ministry of Labour's intervention, which aims to ensure improved working conditions for gig workers amid growing safety concerns over rapid delivery targets.

The firm's new tagline now emphasizes delivering 30,000+ products directly to customers' doorsteps, replacing the previous 10-minute delivery claim. This move might prompt other quick commerce platforms, including Swiggy and Zepto, to reassess their delivery promises in favor of worker safety and better work practices.

Deepinder Goyal, Eternal Group CEO, reiterated that the 10-minute delivery aim does not exert pressure on riders or encourage unsafe driving, as riders are not exposed to the customer-facing countdowns. The focus is on store proximity to customers rather than high-speed road travel. Nonetheless, the branding change reflects growing awareness and efforts to support delivery workers' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)