Left Menu

Blinkit Adjusts Delivery Promise Amid Worker Welfare Concerns

Eternal's Blinkit has removed its '10-minute' delivery promise, transitioning to a broader service claim. This change came after discussions with the Union Ministry of Labour, focusing on the welfare of delivery workers. Other quick-commerce firms might also adapt their approach to ensure safer, more supportive work environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:19 IST
Blinkit Adjusts Delivery Promise Amid Worker Welfare Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Blinkit, a quick-commerce firm owned by Eternal, has abandoned its '10-minute' delivery promise to prioritize delivery workers' welfare. This shift follows the Union Ministry of Labour's intervention, which aims to ensure improved working conditions for gig workers amid growing safety concerns over rapid delivery targets.

The firm's new tagline now emphasizes delivering 30,000+ products directly to customers' doorsteps, replacing the previous 10-minute delivery claim. This move might prompt other quick commerce platforms, including Swiggy and Zepto, to reassess their delivery promises in favor of worker safety and better work practices.

Deepinder Goyal, Eternal Group CEO, reiterated that the 10-minute delivery aim does not exert pressure on riders or encourage unsafe driving, as riders are not exposed to the customer-facing countdowns. The focus is on store proximity to customers rather than high-speed road travel. Nonetheless, the branding change reflects growing awareness and efforts to support delivery workers' well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

Senators Unveil Crypto Regulation Draft: A Step Toward Clarity?

 Global
2
Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

Digital Deception: Inside Delhi's Multi-Layered Scam Network

 India
3
Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

Gaza's Hidden Crisis: Lives in Limbo Amidst Ceasefire

 Global
4
Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

Court Acquits Former MPs in 2004 Code Violation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026