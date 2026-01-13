Prime Volleyball League Season 4: A Digital Triumph

The RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League Season 4, held in Hyderabad in October 2025, marked a groundbreaking milestone, garnering 239 million views through live TV and YouTube broadcasts.

A pioneering partnership with YouTube and creative engagement on platforms like Snapchat allowed the league to reach an impressive 1.1 billion views across various content categories. This strategic focus on digital platforms transformed how the league connected with younger audiences, notably through short-form storytelling that resonated with millennial fans.

With an astounding 88.2 million live TV viewers and a gender-balanced audience, PVL also embraced YouTube streaming in multiple languages, achieving over 151 million views and a strong digital footprint among 18 to 44-year-olds. Under the leadership of CEO Joy Bhattacharjya, the league's novel approaches in digital engagement have set a new standard in emerging sports leagues.

The league's increased social engagement, with 105 million interactions and 48 million views from creator-led content, highlights its innovative approach. Tuhin Mishra, MD and Co-Founder, emphasized the importance of digital at the core of the league's growth and its successful partnerships with creators to expand the volleyball audience authentically.

The RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League, powered by Scapia, implies a significant shift in how Indian emerging sports leagues can leverage digital ecosystems, setting a benchmark for growth, audience engagement, and visibility in the sports domain.

