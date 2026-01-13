Congress Launches Nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to Uphold Rural Employment Rights

The Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign called 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' to advocate for the protection and restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The opposition party accuses the government of undermining this lifeline scheme for millions of rural families in India.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh declared the movement aims to connect with 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and tens of millions of citizens. The campaign involves signing a petition addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, urging intervention to uphold employment guarantees and minimum wage standards.

A coordination committee, headed by Ajay Maken, will oversee the initiative, supported by senior leaders including Ramesh and Sandeep Dikshit. The campaign is set to run from January 10 to February 25, incorporating various grassroots activities to strengthen the call for legislative amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)