Left Menu
Development News Edition

Benapol is COVID-19 free; exim activities may resume: Bangladeshi trade to Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:00 IST
Benapol is COVID-19 free; exim activities may resume: Bangladeshi trade to Mamata

Bangladeshi Exim trade, seeking to resume Indian exports via Patrapole in West Bengal, has attempted to convey a message to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that Benapole, the corresponding place across the border, is a green zone and does not pose any threat of coronavirus infection, an official said. Trade between the two neighbours via Petrapole land port has been in deadlock over various issues including quarantine norms after India imposed the nationwide lockdown from March 25. Since then, only around 15 trucks from Petrapole unloaded goods on the no man's land, instead of going till Benapole across the border, on April 30 and May 1.

However, that too was stopped as the people of Petrapole and the local panchayat run by the Trinamool Congress were opposed to it claiming that Benapole was affected by Covid-19 and resumption of export activities could lead to spread of the contagion in this side of the border. The Benapole Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association on Wednesday has written a letter to the Calcutta Customs House Agents Association and requested it to convey to the chief minister, who also heads the Trinamool Congress, that Benapole is coronavirus-free and is a green zone, officials told PTI.

They said the Benapole trade body firmly believes that with the chief minister's intervention, exim activities can return to normalcy. Calcutta Customs House Agents Association secretary Mannu Choudhary, confirmed receipt of the letter and said they will convey the message to Banerjee shortly.

The letter also said that exporters of the neighbouring country seek to resume imports from India, and Bangladeshi trade ecosystem is ready to accept goods. The Bangladeshi customs clearing agents, the key service providers for importers and exporters, attempted to assure the people of Petrapole that drivers and labourers moving to Benapole for unloading will not pose any threat of virus infection when they return.

The lion's share of trade with Bangladesh takes place via Petrapole and Benapole. Currently, over 2,200 trucks are waiting in Petrapole for unloading their cargo in the neighbouring country. Both Indian and Bangladeshi trade said that transloading on the no mans land is not a feasible option as there is not enough space to carry out the activity.

The Indian Exim trade body has also drawn the attention of the Wwst Bengal chief minister for her intervention on the mater. Meanwhile, the Malda District administration has offered the option of creating a pool of drivers in Mahadipur land port, who would work in batches to deliver consignments across the border and stay in an isolation centre after returning.

This could be a workable solution for Petrapole too, unless the state government relaxes the quarantine norms for anyone crossing international borders, the Indian trade said. According to rules, truckers have to go on a 14-day quarantine once they return from another country.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra Pradhan calls for responsible steps to achieve global energy stability

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday held a discussion through video conference with Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, where they discussed on recent dev...

Hong Kong police fire pepper spray to disperse Tiananmen protesters

Police fired pepper spray to disperse protesters who gathered in Hong Kongs working class district of Mong Kok on Thursday night to mark the 31st anniversary of Chinas bloody crackdown on democracy students at Tiananmen Square, witnesses sa...

Soccer-Wigan takeover completed - club statement

Wigan Athletic have been taken over by a partnership headed by Hong Kong businessman Au Yeung Wai Kay, the Championship second-tier club said on Thursday. The sale marks the second time the clubs ownership has changed hands in the last two ...

Yemeni women will die, aid workers warn, as U.N. cuts maternity services

By Ban Barkawi AMMAN, June 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women in Yemen are already dying in childbirth and thousands more will be put at risk as U.N. funding cuts force reproductive health services to close, doctors and aid workers have w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020