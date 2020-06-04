Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 22:50 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set warn American investors on Thursday against 'fraudulent' accounting practices of China-based companies, and suggest the Nasdaq's recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be a model for all other exchanges around the world.

His remarks on the issue, expected to be delivered at a press briefing later on Thursday and reviewed by Reuters, illustrate the Trump administration's desire to make it harder for some Chinese companies to trade on exchanges outside of China. It also represents the latest flashpoint in the relationship between Washington and Beijing at a time of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies over trade, the handling of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a spat over Hong Kong.

President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, saying Beijing's move to impose new national security legislation meant the territory no longer warranted U.S. economic privileges. Nasdaq Inc took action last month and tightened listing rules, in a bid to curb initial public offerings of Chinese companies closely held by insiders and with opaque accounting.

The tightening of the listing standards also came after Chinese coffeehouse chain Luckin Coffee Inc, which had a U.S. IPO in early 2019, announced that an internal investigation had shown its chief operating officer and other employees fabricated sales deals. "The real issue is the lack of transparency and the lack of disclosure to the American investors," Keith Krach, Undersecretary for economic growth, energy and the environment at the U.S. State Department told Reuters on Wednesday.

"No country should be allowed to lie to the American investors to create an unfair advantage especially when operating in American markets," Krach said, adding that there was a push within the administration to make U.S. investor community more aware about China's opaque accounting practices. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been locked in a decade-long struggle with the Chinese government to inspect audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. The regulator’s accounting oversight arm, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), is still unable to access those critical records, it has said.

In April, the head of SEC Jay Clayton warned investors against putting money into Chinese companies due to ongoing problems with those companies’ disclosures. A senior U.S. official said he hoped the SEC would review a 2013 memorandum of understanding signed with China to allow Chinese companies to not share information if their local laws forbid them from doing so.

"That waiver should probably be reviewed at this point in time as to whether it is still appropriate and if not be rescinded," he said, adding that the decision was up to the SEC.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Pompeo to urge stock exchanges globally to tighten rules for Chinese companies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set warn American investors on Thursday against fraudulent accounting practices of China-based companies and will suggest the Nasdaqs recent decision to tighten listing rules for such players should be...

"It's all about love." Oakland artists pay tribute to George Floyd with murals

Several dozen artists spray-painted murals and slogans on boarded-up businesses in Oakland, California, this week in support of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by a white policeman. The artists said ...

With 1,359 cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count mounts to 25,004

With 1,359 new cases, Delhis COVID-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004. 22 deaths were also reported, said the Delhi government in a daily bulletin.Delhi has reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases and 356 patients have been recovered discharged...

Cricket-ICC discussing COVID-19 substitutes for test matches, says ECB official

The International Cricket Council ICC is discussing the possibility of introducing substitutes if a player tests positive for COVID-19 during a test match, England and Wales Cricket Board director of special projects Steve Elworthy said. La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020