France backs grants, partial pay to help economy

The French government announced a new set of measures to support the country's economy, which is facing its worst recession since World War II due to the coronavirus pandemic. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said “jobs have become the national priority.” One measure will extend a temporary unemployment policy to allow companies to move employees to part-time work while the state pays part of their salaries.

The plan is intended to prevent too many job cuts while the French economy is recovering. Another measure allows for grants of up to 8,000 euros ($9,067) to companies that hire an apprentice.

Le Maire said this week that the French economy is expected to shrink by 11% this year. French unemployment claims jumped 22% in April, as 843,000 more people sought work and the country's virus lockdown kept companies from hiring.