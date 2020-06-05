Flight from Jeddah arrives in Srinagar with 143 passengers

Flight from Jeddah arrives in Srinagar with 143 passengersPTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:16 IST
As part of the government's initiative to evacuate Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded abroad amid the lockdown, an Air India flight from Jeddah arrived in Srinagar on Thursday with around 143 passengers, an official spokesman said. On the 11th day of resumption of routine domestic air operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 flights with 1,788 passengers arrived at the Jammu and the Srinagar airports during the day.
A total of 290 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu airport, while 13 domestic flights with nearly 1,498 passengers, besides the flight from Jeddah, landed at the Srinagar airport on Thursday, the official said. After arrival, the passengers were tested for COVID-19 symptoms and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all laid down protocols, he added.
The government has made elaborate arrangements for screening, sampling and proper transportation of passengers to quarantine centres, taking special care of guidelines and standard operating procedures prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare, the spokesperson added.
ALSO READ
Teenager injured in wall collapse incident in Srinagar dies
Fifty-nine new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total number climbs to 1,449: Officials.
59 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir; total number climbs to 1,449
Vande Bharat Mission: First Air India flight from Vancouver takes off with 200 Indians
40 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir; total number of cases rises to 1,489: Officials.