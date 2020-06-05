Research is at the core for the new UG courses launched by BML Munjal University

Left Menu
BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced the addition of two new undergraduate (UG) degree courses to its academic portfolio - B Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics.

BML Munjal University. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group initiative, today announced the addition of two new undergraduate (UG) degree courses to its academic portfolio - B Com (Hons) and BA (Hons) Economics. The introduction of these undergraduate courses is in line with BMU's vision to be a world-class inter and cross disciplinary university. It already offers Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Doctoral Programmes in B.Tech, Law, BBA, MBA, PhD along with Executive Education courses.

The university has also announced the new batches for School of Management, School of Economics and Commerce, and School of Engineering and Technology. The application deadline is June 25, 2020. BMU across all its disciplines, will start the new academic year at its state of the art, fully residential campus spread across 50 acres in Gurugram. The curriculum of the UG courses is predicated on the overall ethos of BMU, of transforming students into well-rounded, industry-ready individuals, who are equipped to take on leadership responsibilities. The university strives to incorporate multi dimensions of creative thinking and design to all its disciplines.

BMU delivers this through its unique experiential-learning environment that nurtures the spirit of inquiry, creativity, problem-solving, entrepreneurship and innovation; and promotes hands-on and cross-disciplinary learning. "The launch of the UG Honours courses is an important step in our ambition to be a truly interdisciplinary university offering a wide range of academic courses," said Akshay Munjal, President, BML Munjal University.

"We've brought our transformative DNA into the design of these courses. The curriculum blends the present with new age interventions in technology, managerial and communication skills that will allow our students to immediately apply their skills and knowledge in a real-life environment," he added. "There's a growing need for well-trained and employable UG students in India and the world, who not only possess the theoretical base, but also a practical interdisciplinary approach. BMU has identified certain gap areas and aims to fill that with its intricately designed course structure and experiential approach to learning," said Dr Vishal Talwar, Dean, School of Management, BML Munjal University.

The Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree is designed to provide students with a wide range of managerial, analytical, communication and problem-solving skills while at the same time building competence in a particular area of business. The course is unique and blends cutting edge courses such as fundamentals of Blockchain and Robotic Process Automation which are embedded in the three-year program. With Blockchain and AI rapidly transforming the Banking, Finance and Insurance sectors, the course is designed to train students to function effectively in an ecosystem that thrives in such technologies.

The B Com (Hons) will offer super specializations in Blockchain and Financial Technologies, Forensic Accounting and Fraud, Banking and Insurance, and Derivatives and Risk Management. The Bachelor of Economics (Hons) aims to provide the students with an analytical approach to looking at global economic issues and attain a deeper understanding of possible explanations and their extensive influences on society.

BMU's subscription to various latest economic and financial databases will be a key ingredient of the program. The practical program structure will give a scope to the student to complete his/her degree in a more interdisciplinary manner by choosing management or finance as minor. This will also enable better employability after graduating. Admissions to the BML Munjal University are purely on the basis of merit and aptitude, with the university being fair and considerate on the aspiration of the student to make a life worth its while.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

