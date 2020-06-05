Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Burning issue: Australia debates risks of logging fire-damaged forests

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 05-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 14:51 IST
FEATURE-Burning issue: Australia debates risks of logging fire-damaged forests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

I n the Yarra Ranges, in southeastern Australia, a logging clearcut sits like a scar on the hillside. The largely barren area - a short drive from the town of Warburton, about 50 miles (80 km) east of Melbourne - used to be covered with trees native to the state of Victoria.

But in April it was harvested by contractors working for VicForests, the state-owned business that logs, sells, and regrows timber from Victoria's native forests. After cutting down most of the trees, timber workers torched the area to simulate a bushfire and encourage the forest to regenerate. A month later, the ground was still smoking.

The Warburton clearcut and others like it in the state are becoming a key battleground for Australia's environmental policy in the wake of the worst recorded bushfires in the country's history. A new report by a group of leading Australian scientists suggests logging of native forests increases the risk and severity of wildfires.

The scientists singled out "salvage logging" - the practice of harvesting in fire-affected forests, as particularly harmful. The study's release in May coincided with reports that, in the wake of the wildfires, VicForests plans to begin salvage logging operations in parts of eastern Victoria.

"With forecasts of worse bushfire seasons to come, it is absolutely vital to consider our research that native logging adds significantly to fire severity," said lead author David Lindenmayer, an ecologist at the Australian National University.

BURNING DEBATE

Bushfires late last year and early this year - a period now referred to as the Black Summer - burned more than 17 million hectares (42 million acres) of forest across Australia. The federal government has since launched a national inquiry into the fires, focusing on changing environmental conditions.

In March, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, an Australian government science body, warned that a changing climate has led to and will result in "longer, more intense fire seasons". But alongside concerns about climate change driving the fires, a debate is growing about the role of "fuel loads" in forests.

The more flammable material available to a fire, and the drier it is, the faster and more intensely the fire can burn - and the more dangerous it can become researchers, say. Logging areas might sound like a way to cut risks - but the May study suggested the reverse can be true.

"Our research shows that if you strip large trees out of a native forest system, the forest composition alters," explained Lindenmayer. "Forests, which should be moist, become drier and more fire-prone, and flammable species will grow up and take the place of the original species."

The debris left behind by logging activities also can increase the fuel load, raising fire risk, Lindenmayer added. But VicForests, the only company allowed to harvest native timber in Victoria under a government mandate, challenges the study's findings.

"Many academics and fire experts agree that harvesting does not elevate fire risk," a company spokesman told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, asking not to be named. "We work with partner agencies and use scientific research to develop a harvest program that protects the environment and mitigates the impacts of bushfires," he said.

VicForests has said that as part of its post-fire timber recovery plan it will not harvest trees in national parks or reserves. The timber industry's leading national body, the Australian Forest Products Association, has called for fire-damaged state forests and national parks to be opened to salvage logging.

VicForests said that if it does start salvage logging, it will not harvest healthy trees within fire-damaged areas but instead focus on burnt timber which can be used to make low-quality products such as wood chips. "Salvage harvesting is prescribed by strict regulations designed to protect environmental values that go above and beyond the already strict provisions applicable to unburnt forests," VicForests' spokesman said.

Lindenmayer's study, however, said salvage logging further disturbs areas where plants and wildlife are trying to recover. He explained that the process has the potential to add extra fire risk by clearing the way for the growth of fire-susceptible plants.

"Salvage logging is absolutely the worst type of logging," he said. The Thomson Reuters Foundation asked VicForests for more information to support the company's assertion that native logging, and salvage logging in particular, do not increase the risk of wildfires, but it declined to respond further.

FIREFIGHTING LOGGERS The study comes at a time when the native timber industry, once a bedrock of eastern Victoria's economy, finds itself on shaky ground.

Last November, the state government passed legislation that will phase out all native forest logging by 2030, with the industry transitioning to solely harvesting planted timber. The Victorian government noted in a press release in February that, over the last decade, the amount of native timber available for logging has fallen by about half due to bushfire damage and wildlife protection measures.

VicForests has said that its 500 contracted personnel and the heavy machinery they operate are often called in by the state government to help fight to maintain fire containment lines or clear vegetation to slow the spread of bushfires. This service will be lost with the end of the native logging industry, the company warned.

In the lead up to the Black Summer, Victoria's environment minister, Lily D'Ambrosio, described VicForests as one of the state's "key fire management agencies".

PROTESTS - AND FEARS

Near Warburton, local environmentalists have launched protests over logging plans. Nicole Fox, who alongside other conservationists chained herself to harvesting machinery and was arrested in an attempt to halt logging, spoke of the need to cut bushfire risks for the sake of threatened wildlife.

Authorities have estimated that the Black Summer fires could have incinerated a billion animals. "We desperately need to protect those remaining unburnt patches of habitat for bushfire-affected threatened species," Fox said.

Last week, the Federal Court of Australia ruled VicForests had breached environmental laws by logging in areas near Warburton that were key wildlife habitat, including for the critically endangered Leadbeater's Possum. Some Warburton residents say they see themselves - as well as local wildlife - in the path of the country's growing bushfire threat.

"Logging is making the forests more flammable. It's so close to our homes," said Fox. "I fear for my community."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Can blockchain rescue from supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19?

Blockchain significantly increases transparency by providing real-time&#160;data&#160;access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain whilst reducing the need for intermediaries....

Managing COVID 19 Quarantine Stress: A Guide to Social Work Response

Social workers should have been the front runners in this battle against Corona, but remain an underutilized force, partly due to their own hesitation and tardy approach and partly due to the lack of vision of our policymakers. While in mos...

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

Videos

Latest News

Bobble AI Launches #TapToConserve This World Environment Day; Introduces a Series of GIFs and Stickers Celebrating Biodiversity

NEW DELHI, June 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- In some ways, the dire lockdowns undertaken to stop COVID-19 fast-forwarded global efforts to action an almost impossible bold climate control measure all at once. In a matter of weeks, the skies in pol...

News agency: Iranian ship sinks in Iraqi waters, 1 dead

The head of Irans maritime and ports association said Friday an Iranian cargo ship sank in Iraqi waters, and at least one crew member was dead and two others, including an Indian, missing, Irans state-run IRNA news agency reported. Nader Pa...

‘Neerja’ director Ram Madhvani launches production banner

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for directing National Award-winning movie Neerja, on Friday launched his production company. Madhavani said under the banner he aims to tell interesting stories through short films, feature films and we...

Undiagnosed COVID-19 could mean English toll is higher than thought - ONS

An increase in the number of deaths in England and Wales in recent months that have not been linked to COVID-19 could indicate that undiagnosed cases are killing more people than previously thought, data from the Office for National Statist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020