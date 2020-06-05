Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Development Bank approves Nigeria’s Country Strategy Paper

Ebrima Faal, Senior Director for the African Development Bank in Nigeria, re-affirmed the institution’s support for Nigeria’s socio-economic advancement.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 05-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 17:54 IST
African Development Bank approves Nigeria’s Country Strategy Paper
The Strategy Paper is the result of participatory consultations with a range of key stakeholders, both state and non-state actors as well as bilateral and multilateral development partners. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB.org) has approved Nigeria's Country Strategy Paper (CSP) 2020-2024, which builds on the successes and challenges of the 2013-2019 edition, and incorporates emerging developmental realities and opportunities shaping Nigeria's political and economic landscape, including in the post-COVID-19 period.

The approval was made on 27 May 2020.

Ebrima Faal, Senior Director for the African Development Bank in Nigeria, re-affirmed the institution's support for Nigeria's socio-economic advancement. "In the implementation of the CSP, the Bank will also support Nigeria to address economic shocks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and oil price shocks by focusing our interventions in sectors that will strengthen public health infrastructure and accelerate efforts towards economic transformation and diversification of export earnings and fiscal revenues from oil."

The 2020-2024 CSP identifies supporting infrastructure development and promoting social inclusion through agribusiness and skills development as key priority areas for Nigeria. These priorities have been selected to leverage Nigeria's rich endowment of natural and human resources toward transforming the lives of its people. It is in this context that the new CSP has been customized to support government efforts in confronting challenges and to foster long-term, socially inclusive development.

Under the CSP, the Bank will deploy a combination of sovereign and non-sovereign financing instruments to support the two priority areas, including investment and institutional support projects, evidence-based analytical work in numerous economic sectors, policy dialogue and provision of advisory services. Special focus will be put on supporting the Nigerian private sector, in terms of financing and advisory services, and on Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) initiatives that enable innovative, long-term investment in energy, transport and water and sanitation.

The Strategy Paper is the result of participatory consultations with a range of key stakeholders, both state and non-state actors as well as bilateral and multilateral development partners. The CSP is fully aligned with the Bank's Ten-Year Strategy, the High 5 priorities and Nigeria's own Economic Reform and Growth Plan (ERGP), as well as the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As of December 2019, the Bank Group's active portfolio in Nigeria comprised 61 operations, with a total commitment of about $5 billion. Of the total active operations, 29 were in the public sector, with a commitment of $2 billion (43%) and 32 non-sovereign operations with a total commitment of $3 billion, equivalent to 57% of the total portfolio.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

Sherlock Season 5 cast, plot revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Libya official: Tripoli units take key town with Turks' help

Forces allied with the UN-supported government in Libya said Friday they retook another key western town from rival forces, another blow illustrating how Turkeys support has reversed the tide of the war in the oil-rich country. Mohamed Gnon...

Urocentre launched world's first virtual men's health screening campaign under leadership of Dr Raman Tanwar

Gurugram Haryana India, June 5 ANINewsVoir June is celebrated internationally as the mens health month. The need for a separate health month for men arises from the fact that men have been neglecting their health over centuries and today th...

Iran confirms talks "months ago" with Richardson over White's release

Iran confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had discussed prisoner releases with former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson, a day after the two countries each released one detainee. A ministry official had said in Decem...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly falls in May

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly fell in May and layoffs abated, the Labor Department said on Friday in a report that showed the latest signs the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was bottoming. The Labor Departments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020