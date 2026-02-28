Delhi Court Imposes Stay on Indian Youth Congress President's Bail

In a significant development, a Delhi court has imposed a stay on the bail granted to Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib. The court's decision followed a challenge by the Delhi Police against the bail order issued ten hours prior by Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal directed the stay, scheduling further proceedings for March 6. The police had sought to extend Chib's custody, arguing that further interrogation was necessary to locate two co-accused in the February 20 protest. The protest occurred at the India AI Impact Summit and involved notable opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Magistrate Vanshika Mehta denied the police's request for extended custody, citing the constitutional rights to life and liberty. The magistrate emphasized the importance of substantial evidence to justify such actions. The court ordered Chib to surrender his passport and electronic devices while verifying his submitted documents and bonds.