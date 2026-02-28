Left Menu

Urgent U.N. Security Council Meeting Requested by Russia and China Over Iran

Russia and China have requested an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the situation regarding Iran. The news was reported by the state-run RIA news agency, citing Russia's mission to the United Nations. Details of the meeting agenda were not disclosed in the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:15 IST
Urgent U.N. Security Council Meeting Requested by Russia and China Over Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and China have issued a joint request for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the current situation surrounding Iran. This request was announced by the state-owned RIA news agency, which referenced an official communication from Russia's mission to the U.N.

The specific issues concerning Iran that prompted the request remain undisclosed, but both countries appear to be concerned about recent developments in the region. This action underscores the strategic interests of Russia and China in Iran on the international diplomatic stage.

The meeting's agenda and potential outcomes are yet to be officially outlined, but the urgency of the request signals a significant matter that the U.N. Security Council will address promptly. The move by Russia and China is likely to draw considerable global attention to discussions at the U.N. headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026