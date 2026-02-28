Urgent U.N. Security Council Meeting Requested by Russia and China Over Iran

Russia and China have issued a joint request for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to address the current situation surrounding Iran. This request was announced by the state-owned RIA news agency, which referenced an official communication from Russia's mission to the U.N.

The specific issues concerning Iran that prompted the request remain undisclosed, but both countries appear to be concerned about recent developments in the region. This action underscores the strategic interests of Russia and China in Iran on the international diplomatic stage.

The meeting's agenda and potential outcomes are yet to be officially outlined, but the urgency of the request signals a significant matter that the U.N. Security Council will address promptly. The move by Russia and China is likely to draw considerable global attention to discussions at the U.N. headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)