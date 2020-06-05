Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:27 IST
Govt issues draft rules for manufacturing, using drones

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday issued draft rules for making and using drones in the country, proposing that an authorised manufacturer or importer can sell its devices only to an individual or entity approved by the aviation regulator DGCA. The draft rules have been issued at a time when the use of drones has increased due to a coronavirus lockdown, for purposes like surveillance, disinfection and videography.

The rules said each drone importer, manufacturer, trader, owner and operator will need to take approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. An authorised unmanned aircraft system importer or manufacturer must not sell a UAS to any person except an authorised trader or owner. The draft said the DGCA will have the powers to inspect a UAS manufacturing or maintenance facility before granting any authorisation under these rules.

"No UAS shall operate in India unless there is in existence a valid third party insurance policy to cover the liability that may arise on account of a mishap involving such UAS," the draft rules added. No UAS should carry any payload except as permitted by the DGCA.

Only Nano class drones, which are less than 250 grams, will be allowed to operate in India in general, the draft rules stated, adding that only a "qualified remote pilot" will be permitted to operate heavier drones..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 7,652 from 7,543 a day earlier - official data

Canadas Public Health Agency says CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 94,070 FROM 93,441 ON JUNE 4 7,652 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,543 ...

Jammu-based employees protest against admin's decision to shift 'Darbar Move' offices to Srinagar

Jammu-based employees on Friday held a protest at the Civil Secretariat here against their shifting to Kashmir as part of the bi-annual Darbar Move in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The employees were demanding that they should be co...

Rajasthan's traditional headgear Safa trends online

In a unique initiative, Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh has started SafaWithTwitter on the micrologging site to encourage everyone to share their experience of wearing the traditional headgear. Many state ministers and Congress ...

Chevron oil cargo tangled in U.S. sanctions on Venezuela

A Chevron Corp crude oil cargo has become embroiled in U.S. sanctions on shipping companies for violating restrictions on doing business with Venezuela, the company confirmed on Friday. Adamant Maritime Ltd, the owner of very large crude-oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020