Left Menu
Development News Edition

WeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:07 IST
WeWork co-founder McKelvey to leave company by June end

WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey will leave the company at the end of June, a spokesman for the troubled office-sharing start-up said on Friday.

McKelvey's exit comes as WeWork, majority owned by SoftBank Group Corp, was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic which affected its core business and weighed heavily on its occupancy rates. "After 10 years, I've made one of the most difficult decisions of my life ... at the end of this month, I'll be leaving WeWork," said McKelvey, who founded WeWork with Adam Neumann in 2010.

Since taking over as WeWork's chairman, SoftBank executive Marcelo Claure has overhauled the office-sharing startup's top management and brought in several executives including CEO Sandeep Mathrani, as part of his broader strategy to turn around WeWork. Since Claure took over, a number of top executives including co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham have also left the company.

WeWork has gone through a tumultuous period since abandoning its initial public offering in September and was forced to push out co-founder Adam Neumann last year, after SoftBank and other shareholders turned on him over his management style, his numerous conflicts of interest and his handling of the IPO. SoftBank is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with a special committee on WeWork's board comprising two board members, Bruce Dunlevie and Lew Frankfort, after the Japanese company backed out of a $3 billion tender offer that was part of its bailout package for the startup.

The WeWork board last week appointed another special committee comprising new board members Alex Dimitrief and Frederick Arnold to decide on the validity of the previous special committee. To date, SoftBank has invested more than $13.5 billion in WeWork.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

HFCL Ltd posts Rs 9.68 crore profit for Mar quarter

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9.68 crore for the March 2020 quarter, about 86 per cent fall over the year-ago period due to lower revenue. The company, engaged in the business of optical...

Seize machines used under MGNREGA to provide more jobs to returnee workers: J’Khnd CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday directed to seize JCB and other earth excavating machines used under MGNREGA so that maximum jobs could be given to returnee workers due to coronavirus pandemic. On May 4, the state government...

13 fresh COVID-19 cases in Manipur; tally rises to 137

Thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Friday, taking the number of cases in the state to 137, officials said. All the new patients had recently returned from other parts of the country and were placed under institu...

India, China agree to resolve border dispute "peacefully" - statement

India and China agreed on Friday to resolve a dispute over their shared border in the Ladakh region through diplomatic channels, the Indian foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.The statement came a day before top generals of the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020