'State transport undertakings must adopt innovative operative models to improve financial health'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 22:30 IST
State transport undertakings (STUs) will have to adopt innovative operative models to improve financial health, a transport ministry official said on Friday. "STUs across the states will have to look at their financial health from a different perspective. They need to have more innovative operating models like cluster operations, leasing of buses instead of purchasing them," Vaibhav Dange, advisor, NHAI, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said.

Addressing FICCI webinar on 'Business Continuity Plan for Efficient Public Transportation and Path to Recovery Post COVID-19', Dange said STUs should use their assets to effectively monetize their financial health. "The ministry has advised STUs to monetize their assets to increase their financial independence through bus stations and other assets. The ministry is open to support STUs to come up with inventive solutions to monetize these assets," he said. C Shikha, managing director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, said that increasing safety awareness and implementation of protocols are imperative to gain passenger confidence.

"We have a swift SOP (standard operating procedure) that we follow, and we are working towards increasing public awareness. Digital ticketing with QR codes will be made compulsory by the next week. As of now, we have 50 per cent of buses operating on this model," she said. Highlighting the aspects to regain passenger confidence, Raj Shekhar, managing director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, said, "We cannot neglect the necessary safety provisions and are ensuring the same for the commuters." He added that there is a need to take a holistic approach on opening of intermodal transportation as it will play a crucial role in increasing ridership levels.

