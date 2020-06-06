2020 Q1: Huami Ranked the Top 5 in both Global Watch Shipment and Market Share

Huami (NYSE: HMI) with its self-owned brand Amazfit, ranked the Top 5 in terms of global watch shipment and market share in the first quarter of 2020, according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker. With a year-on-year growth of 80.2%, Huami greatly surpassed the overall growth rate of the adult watch market.

Despite challenging market conditions that have impacted the consumer electronics industry, Huami ranked No,1 by market share (excluding kids' products) in Indonesia, Italy, Spain, and India. Furthermore, Huami takes a record of 58% share in Indonesia; 38% share in Italy; 24% share in Spain; 23% share in India. Huami also entered the top five for the first time in the US, the world's largest single watch market. Besides, Huami entered the top 3 by shipment (excluding kids' products) in Thailand; the top 4 in Russia, and the top 5 in Brazil, France, Germany, Poland, and China[2]. Unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, showed that Huami revenues reached RMB1,088.5 million (US$153.7 million), representing an increase of 36.1% from the first quarter of 2019. Total units shipped reached 7.6 million, compared with 5.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.