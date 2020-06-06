Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:27 IST
Maha CM inaugurates coal mine near Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields' Adasa coal mine near Nagpurvia video conferencing and stressed the need for proper utilisation of such mines with the focus on lowering pollution levels. Speaking after the inauguration, Thackeray said if focus is kept on production of quality coal, then problems of shortage ofpower in the country will end.

He rued that despite ranking fourth in the world in terms of the number of coal mines, India is still importing coal. Simultaneously, two mines in Madhya Pradesh were inaugurated by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Joshi also joined online. "Coal is very important for power generation. If focus is kept on production of quality coal, then problems of shortage ofpower in the country will end. Rural areas especially farmers will get uninterrupted and affordable electricity supply," the CM said.

Thackeray hoped that coal mines would ensure low pollution levels. "They should be environment friendly," he added. The Adasa coal mine is set up with investment of Rs 334 crore, a Western Coalfields official said, adding that it will produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of coal per year.

"About 550 people will get jobs (at the mine)," he said. The official further said that 14 coal mines with the investment of Rs 11,500 crore will start operations in Maharashtra in the next four years, and 13,000 people will get employment.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...

Australia, Asia protests embrace 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul to support U.S. protests against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected around Europe in the coming hours. The rolling, global prot...

3 ED officials, 2 contractual staff test positive for COVID-19 in ED headquarters; building sealed

Out of the five persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate ED situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market three are ED officials and two are contractual staff members, said ED sources. The bui...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020