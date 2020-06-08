Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zwayam achieves Microsoft co-sell ready partner status

AI recruitment startup Zwayam announced today that it has achieved Microsoft co-sell ready partner status.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:08 IST
Zwayam achieves Microsoft co-sell ready partner status
Zwayam awarded Microsoft IP Co-Sell Partnership for its AI Powered Talent Acquisition Platform. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India, June 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AI recruitment startup Zwayam announced today that it has achieved Microsoft co-sell ready partner status. Zwayam provides a SaaS platform for enterprises to streamline and automate their entire recruitment process from sourcing to on boarding powered by artificial intelligence.

Microsoft co-sell ready status enables partner solutions to be directly sold and marketed by Microsoft resellers and now includes Zwayam's AI platform for recruitment automation. Zwayam's platform has seamless integrations with Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 enabling companies to do remote hiring better. Its AI capabilities to match and navigate candidates to the right-fit opportunity help companies significantly improve hiring efficiency.

"We are thrilled to earn co-sell ready status with Microsoft. Apart from the market opportunity it presents with, we also see a lot of avenues in cross-leveraging the technology and solving key customer pain points. Our integrated approach to remote hiring with Microsoft Teams is one such and there are many," said Nicel KM, Zwayam's Co-Founder. "We're excited to welcome Zwayam to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. It gives our partners unparalleled growth opportunities, where their solution gets discovered by customers around the world. Azure Marketplace offers world-class solutions and experiences from global trusted partners with solutions certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sangeeta Bavi, Director of Startup Ecosystem, Microsoft India.

Zwayam was co-founded by Joseph John, Nicel KM, Divya T and Shreyas Tonse in 2015 and counts more than 50 large Enterprises and Unicorns among their customers leveraging the platform. The Indian market has started realizing the need for a specialized end to end hiring platform to stay competitive. Zwayam's platform provides Inbound Recruitment Marketing (IRM) capabilities with engaging candidate experience, helping companies to attract even passive candidates.

Companies are able to increase their talent branding index in the talent community and reduce the heavy reliance on costly channels. The platform has the AI assisted capabilities for demand management, sourcing automation, interview management, offer management and virtual onboarding capabilities.

The platform also includes a comprehensive Employee Referral Management module that helps companies to enhance employee engagement and administer ER campaigns. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020