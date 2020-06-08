Gold rises Rs 348; silver jumps by Rs 794  

Gold prices rose by Rs 348 to Rs 46,959 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday on strong international prices, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 46,611 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also gained Rs 794 to Rs 49,245 per kg from Rs 48,451 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold price for 24 carat gold in Delhi was trading up by Rs 348 on strong international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Demand may recover gradually in coming months with opening of economic activities and transportation services, he added. In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,696 per ounce and silver at USD 17.68 per ounce.