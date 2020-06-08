Business briefs 2

Left Menu
08-06-2020
Delhi-based infrastructure consultancy firm Rudrabhishek Enterprises (REPL) on Monday said it has bagged a contract from Jabalpur Smart City (JSCL) for providing project development and management consultancy services. Under the contract, REPL would support JSCL in the overall management of the smart city, including project planning, budgeting, supervising, managing, monitoring and evaluating, reporting and coordination to ensure timely development and implementation, the company said in a statement.

Jabalpur is among the first 20 cities which were selected in the first round under smart cities mission. REPL is already working on six smart cities projects including Varanasi, Kanpur, and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. ************ Vikram Solar appoints Suman Nag as Chief Revenue officer *Solar solutions provider Vikram Solar on Monday said it has appointed Suman Nag as its chief revenue officer. With over 25 years of experience, Nag will be responsible for developing and implementing the commercial strategy, identifying profitable commercial opportunities to grow revenue and market share for the company and will drive business development, topline, branding and marketing.

Prior to joining Vikram Solar, Nag has served in various leadership roles with corporate entities including Suzlon, ThyssenKrupp, Mercedes Benz and General Electric..

