Cooperative crop loans of Rs 5,287 cr disbursed to 16.36 lakh R'sthan farmers: Min

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:08 IST
Cooperative crop loans of Rs 5,287 crore have been disbursed to 16.36 lakh farmers of Rajasthan, State Cooperative Minister Uday Lal Anjana said on Monday.  He said that a cooperative loan for kharif crop of Rs 5,287 crore has been disbursed to 16,36,396 farmers of the state. This interest-free short-term crop loan is targeted to be distributed to 25 lakh farmers in the year 2020-21

Anjana said the target of distributing Rs 10,000 crore to farmers by August 31 in the kharif season crop loan started from April 16 whereas in the rabi season, crop loan of Rs 6,000 crore will be disbursed from September 1 to March 2021

He informed that against the target of three lakh in the year 2020-21, 2,34,189 new farmers have also been linked to crop loans scheme, out of which loans have been disbursed to 86,558 farmers so far in the kharif season.

