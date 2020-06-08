Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK diplomat relives breakdown in Indian tiger reserve on COVID-19 rescue mission

PTI | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:34 IST
UK diplomat relives breakdown in Indian tiger reserve on COVID-19 rescue mission

A UK diplomat has relived the “low point” of being stranded with a flat tyre in the midst of a tiger reserve in Bengaluru while on a rescue mission during the coronavirus lockdown to get British nationals to the airport to be repatriated back home to Britain. Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford and his team of five were charged with getting a group of 260 elderly and vulnerable passengers to their destination in time when they broke down in the middle of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. With his team standing lookout, Pilmore-Bedford raced to change the tyre under the blazing sun and rising humidity of the tropical forest, a British High Commission in New Delhi statement said this week.

"The breakdown was definitely a low point in our journey,” recalls the diplomat. "But we had so many people counting on us, we couldn’t end up as a tiger’s tiffin. Changing tyres isn’t your average diplomatic activity, but there was nothing we weren’t prepared to do to get our people home,” he said.

The tiger reserve is home to the second-biggest tiger population in India, with nearly 400 big cats believed to be roaming in the area. To add to the adventure, the road also runs through the middle of an elephant migration corridor, and the group even encountered a female elephant during the ordeal. Pilmore-Bedford and his team drove 12 hours from Bengaluru to Cochin, while another team embarked on a 13-hour journey from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram, to help British nationals board their charter flight home on April 15. These British residents had been stranded across Kerala and Tamil Nadu for four weeks after flight options in southern India ground to a halt as the pandemic escalated and both countries went into lockdown.

After successfully changing the tyre, Pilmore-Bedford's team ploughed on to Cochin, arriving just in time to help the 260 stranded travellers onto an emergency charter flight. The UK Foreign Office also related the experience of a group of 42 students and teachers from an international school, stranded in the hills of Ooty, negotiated a tough eight-hour journey across state borders to meet an exhausted staff member, who had driven 36 hours and 2,000-km from Chennai to Kerala to meet the group and hand-deliver an emergency travel document to allow them to fly. Protocol Assistant at the Deputy High Commission in Chennai, Rajesh Bhaskaran, who made that journey said: “Though the journey was arduous and riddled with multiple police checkpoints, at the end it was a hugely satisfying experience to help stranded British nationals from remote parts of southern India fly back home safely. “But almost zero traffic during the lockdown made me feel like a ‘king of the road’ to deliver emergency travel documents in the nick of time.” The UK Foreign Office lauded the "extreme efforts" to get British travellers home from Cochin, who went on to support a further three charter flights to get around 400 British travellers home. Eight-year-old Brit Mayzia Richardson, from Derby, who was among the travellers, summed up the jubilation of travellers on their way home, singing ‘A Million Dreams’ from hit film ‘The Greatest Showman’ at the check-in desk of her special charter flight home, the Foreign Office said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 pa...

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 10,947, officials said.&#160; There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,3...

Athletics-Russian high jumper Shustov receives four-year doping ban

Russian high jumper Alexander Shustov, the 2010 European champion, has received a four-year ban for anti-doping violations, the countrys athletics federation said on Monday. Shustov, who retired from competition in 2017, has been suspended ...

Lawyer: Coronavirus restrictions hamper MH17 defense case

A defense lawyer for a suspect in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine nearly six years ago said Monday that coronavirus restrictions have seriously hampered efforts to prepare the case. Sabine ten Doesschate, a D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020