Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Major currencies inch lower as traders cash in gains; Aussie dollar falls

"We've had two and a half months of rocking risk-on that's taken equities market further than anybody would have expected and we're having a big co-ordinated joined-up pause ahead of the Fed meeting," Juckes said.The Australian dollar fell nearly 2% on Tuesday after China's education ministry China on Tuesday urged students going overseas to think carefully before choosing Australia, citing racist incidents targeting Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic and putting A$12 billion ($8.3 billion) of fee revenue at risk.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:57 IST
FOREX-Major currencies inch lower as traders cash in gains; Aussie dollar falls

Most G10 currencies fell on Tuesday as investors took profits from the risk-on mood seen in the markets in the past weeks and the U.S. dollar found some footing, rising against commodity currencies for the first time in June. The latest cause for exuberance, which drove stock markets higher, was last week's U.S. jobs data for May. However, a stronger Japanese yen pointed to trepidation over the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting starting later in the day.

"All the things that have done exceptionally well since March 23 when the Fed made all financial markets rise again are in reversal today, and the one currency that has gone down against the dollar since then was the yen," and now the yen is reversing, said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale. "We've had two and a half months of rocking risk-on that's taken equities market further than anybody would have expected and we're having a big co-ordinated joined-up pause ahead of the Fed meeting," Juckes said.

The Australian dollar fell nearly 2% on Tuesday after China's education ministry China on Tuesday urged students going overseas to think carefully before choosing Australia, citing racist incidents targeting Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic and putting A$12 billion ($8.3 billion) of fee revenue at risk. "What surprised me is how the Australian dollar ignored up until now the deterioration of the relationship between Beijing and Australia," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. "There's been quite a few comments from China to Australia over the last few, and yet the Australian dollar managed to push up to 70."

"I suspect that one of the reasons that it fell back today was, yes it was the comments, but I think the market was sensing that the Australian dollar was also quite overbought around those levels." The Australian dollar was last down 1.2% to 0.6930 after falling nearly 2% to 0.6899 - a five-day low. Earlier in the Asian trading session, it rose to an 11-month high of 0.7043. The New Zealand dollar fell 1% to 0.6494, off the four-and-a-half-month high touched earlier.

An increase in employment caught markets by surprise and together with a smaller-than-expected fall in Chinese exports last month pushed the trade-sensitive Aussie and kiwi to milestone highs. Even after dipping on Tuesday, the kiwi is up about 5% on the dollar this month and the Aussie about 4%. The Japanese yen rose to a one-week high of 107.78 and was last trading up 0.3%.

"If you're a fund manager and you were long assets of one kind ... there's sound reasons for thinking why wouldn't I own some yen here, some dollar/yen puts, what's my smart trade to hedge something," said SocGen's Juckes. "When all the dust settles, whatever happens, Japanification just goes on and how can I have a cheap yen in that world," he said, referring to interest rates across the world falling and converging with rates in Japan.

Some analysts in Asia thought the yen rose as investors positioned for the likelihood that the Fed will take steps to flatten the Treasury yield curve this week. A statement from the Fed is due at 1800 GMT on Wednesday. The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1277.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian crown fell 0.9% versus the U.S. dollar to 9.3450 and 0.8% versus the euro to 10.5375 , off the three-month highs it touched the day before. The Canadian dollar fell 0.6% to $1.3457.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft ...

Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates

It obviously took a long time than expected to confirm Shrek 5, but now fans are desperate to know what they can see in the imminent movie. Many rumours earlier popped up with a claim that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that was not true a...

German government backs 'electronics you can trust'

The German government said on Tuesday it would commit millions of euros in funding to electronics research and development, as part of a wider effort to reduce its reliance on imports of equipment used in its critical infrastructure. Berlin...

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 yet in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the city by July 31. Delhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020