Maha: Tiger that killed 5 persons to be tranquilised

The "capture" order was issued by Nitin Kakolkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Nagpur, a senior Forest official said.The troublesome beast had killed five persons in and around Kolara forest range in the TATR (core and buffer zone areas) in the east Maharashtra district over the last four months, it stated.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:47 IST
Forest department on Tuesday issued an order to tranquilise and capture the "troublesome" tiger that is believed to have killed at least five persons in the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in the last four months in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said. The tiger, named as KT-1, has been spotted in camera traps during search operations, the order stated.

Sources said it is a male sub-adult tiger who got separated from his mother. The "capture" order was issued by Nitin Kakolkar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Nagpur, a senior Forest official said.

The troublesome beast had killed five persons in and around Kolara forest range in the TATR (core and buffer zone areas) in the east Maharashtra district over the last four months, it stated. The big cat has been spotted thrice in Kolara and once each at Satara and Bamangaon in the core and buffer areas of the TATR.

The big cat has also been spotted in Devari, Karbada, Madnapur, Kolara, Satara and Bamangaon villages in the tiger reserve. The troublesome tiger be tranquilised by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the presence of an expert team and representatives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the order said.

