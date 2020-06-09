Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anil Agarwal seeks PM Modi's help to reopen copper plant for self-reliant India

The Tamil Nadu government had in May 2018 ordered permanent shutdown of the copper smelter after bloody protests at the plant in Thoothukudi culminated in the police opening fire on demonstrators, killing 13 of them.In a two-page letter to Modi, Agarwal said the closure of Vedanta's copper Sterlite plant and thermal power plant have impacted our country in multiple ways - the country has become net importer of copper for the first time in the last two decades and thousands of workers have been rendered jobless.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:34 IST
Anil Agarwal seeks PM Modi's help to reopen copper plant for self-reliant India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in reopening his group's copper plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, saying the closure of the plant two years back has led to a surge in copper imports, defeating the purpose of Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The Tamil Nadu government had in May 2018 ordered permanent shutdown of the copper smelter after bloody protests at the plant in Thoothukudi culminated in the police opening fire on demonstrators, killing 13 of them.

In a two-page letter to Modi, Agarwal said the closure of Vedanta's copper Sterlite plant and thermal power plant have impacted our country in multiple ways - the country has become net importer of copper for the first time in the last two decades and thousands of workers have been rendered jobless. Also, precious machinery and materials are idling to rust, and both state and central government have suffered revenue loss in the form of taxes, cess, etc.

"As a consequence of the closure, as per estimates, over USD 1.2 billion in precious foreign exchange was lost in (import) payments ie loss of around Rs 40,000 crore," he wrote. At the same time, Pakistan's copper shipments to China increased to USD 550 million last year, up 400 per cent from USD 106 million three years ago.

"I therefore in all humility and earnestness appeal to you to take a judicious call to initiate measures to open and operate the plants in the overall interest of economy, employment which are essential components to develop country's foundation of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas'," he added. He praised the Prime Minister for his "daunting spirit and dogged and tenacious leadership" which helped contain the COVID-19 pandemic virus.

"Your proactive step has saved our country from potential disaster and serious devastation," he said. He said the concept of 'Make in India' has been emphasised ever since Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014.

"To that has been added 'Vocal for Local' to appeal the people to endorse local products so as to our avowed objective of transforming the quality of life, infrastructure and services and together building the India of our dream is achieved," he said. He then drew attention to the closure of the 20-year old copper plant and 7-year old power plant. "The plant is state of the art with best technologies, environment friendly and highly efficient. It is a benchmark plant globally and employees of this plant are highly respected worldwide. It is a jewel in the crown for India as it served the nation for its infrastructure needs for many decades." PTI ANZ BAL

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad authorities step up vigil on entry points with Delhi

The Ghaziabad authorities have stepped up checking of those entering the district from New Delhi in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. According to officials, only those carrying a valid movement pass, ID of their workplace in the d...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said, adding that 53 people had set out on the boa...

Two children die as truck rams camel cart in Rajasthan

Two children were killed and six others injured when a truck hit a camel cart in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Jagasar-Dantor Highway on Monday night, Virendra Pal, SHO, Bajju Police S...

SC bars UP govt from filling 37,339 posts of assistant teachers, allows to fill rest seats

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to fill up all the 69,000 posts of assistant basic teachers and instead keep 37,339 posts vacant, which are currently held by Shiksha Mitras. The top court said it had dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020