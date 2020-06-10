Left Menu
AppsFlyer Launches Zero, Its Free-for-Life Software & APIs to Help Brands Tap into Their Owned Media

Part of AppsFlyer's broad offering, Zero includes cost-free software tools and APIs that every marketer, product manager, and developer needs to help improve user experience and acquisition with no advertising budget.

10-06-2020
BENGALURU, India, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, today announced the launch of Zero, a free-for-life package as part of its Zero Budget Marketing initiative. The new initiative, geared towards developers, product managers, and marketers offers free, state of the art software tools and APIs, to empower their growth and leverage their earned and owned media strategy. As part of AppsFlyer's effort to enable companies of any size to better utilize their owned assets and channels, Zero includes the powerful tools of AppsFlyer's complete engagement suite, all for free: OneLink deep linking technology, smooth web-to-app & social media-to-app user journeys, Smart Banners, referrals & user invites, SMS & QR codes, cross-promotions, and more.

"Now more than ever, companies need to operate in a 'Zero-Budget Marketing' mindset," said Mr.Sanjay Trisal, Country Manager, AppsFlyer India. "COVID-19 forced all of us to rethink our marketing strategies and go back to basics. Companies need to focus on having a great product & onboarding experience and leveraging their most important assets: their owned media, website, social media, and user base. This is the time for brands to get creative and grow their business at zero cost. We're proud to provide product managers and app developers with our technology for free as open APIs they can use to delight and engage with their existing and new customers." The new plan is part of AppsFlyer's zero budget marketing initiative, consolidating products and tools enabling developers, product managers, and marketers to uncover the potential of their core assets New customers can easily create a free account, and start leveraging the Zero package within minutes, without providing payment information or an SDK integration. Part of AppsFlyer's broad offering, Zero includes cost-free software tools and APIs that every marketer, product manager, and developer needs to help improve user experience and acquisition with no advertising budget. About AppsFlyer AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 6,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

