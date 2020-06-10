Left Menu
SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said it has tied up with Apollo Hospitals to provide healthcare services to its employees and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the pact, Apollo Hospitals will extend help in sample testing, setting protocols and providing assistance to SAIL employees.

Updated: 10-06-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:13 IST
State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday said it has tied up with Apollo Hospitals to provide healthcare services to its employees and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  Earlier, the company had also announced its partnership with Max Healthcare after some SAIL employees tested positive for the virus at the company's Headquarters (HQ) here.  "SAIL has partnered with Apollo Hospitals for establishing a knowledge sharing platform for the company, in a step towards better handling of the corona pandemic, at its HQ and unit hospitals across the country," the steel major said in a statement.  The step has been taken in the wake of current COVID situation in the country, it said.  As per the pact, Apollo Hospitals will extend help in sample testing, setting protocols and providing assistance to SAIL employees.  Apollo Hospitals will also be helping SAIL on developing protocols for safety and treatments during the next few months, for safety of its workforce.

