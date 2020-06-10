Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Development Bank VP resigns, says unrelated to whistleblower probe

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:03 IST
African Development Bank VP resigns, says unrelated to whistleblower probe

The African Development Bank's vice president for agriculture, human and social development, Jennifer Blanke, will step down from her post next month, the bank said on Wednesday.

A statement quoted Blanke, who joined the bank in 2017, as saying she was leaving "purely for family reasons to rejoin my family in Switzerland", amid media speculation she planned to resign in response to controversy surrounding bank president Akinwumi Adesina.

Adesina was accused earlier this year of abuse of office by a bank whistleblower. An internal investigation cleared him of improper conduct, but the bank's board said last week it had authorised an independent review of the report following pressure by the United States for a new probe.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has seen a surge in cases over the past few days. The chief minister said Shah assured him ...

MGP urges civil aviation ministry to issue revised guidelines for ticket refunds

Consumer rights protection body Mumbai Grahak Panchayat MGP has urged the civil aviation ministry to have a fresh look at the issue of refunds on cancelled air tickets in the wake of the government extending the lockdown thrice since May 3....

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, i...

Poachers' plan to kill wild boars using explosives foiled

The Gujarat forest department has foiled a sinister plan of killing wild boars using firecracker-based improvised explosives and caught seven poachers in Tapi district, said officials on Wednesday. The poachers were nabbed from a protected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020