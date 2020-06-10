Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taking steps to issue NCDs to rebalance debt mix in favour of long-term debt: Raymond

In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the company said its suiting and shirting fabric manufacturing plants continue to remain shut due to subdued demand, although garmenting facilities have partially resumed operations.The company said it has undertaken cost rationalisation and various cost control measures related to sales and marketing, manpower, rentals and others to minimise the impact of the pandemic on business.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:06 IST
Taking steps to issue NCDs to rebalance debt mix in favour of long-term debt: Raymond

Textiles and apparel major Raymond Ltd on Wednesday said it is taking steps to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to support rebalancing its debt mix in favour of long-term debt after recently raising Rs 145 crore through similar instruments. In a regulatory filing disclosing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the company said its suiting and shirting fabric manufacturing plants continue to remain shut due to subdued demand, although garmenting facilities have partially resumed operations.

The company said it has undertaken cost rationalisation and various cost control measures related to sales and marketing, manpower, rentals and others to minimise the impact of the pandemic on business. On its liquidity position, Raymond said it is "taking all requisite measures to manage liquidity that includes cost reduction, fund management and focus on collections".

The company is looking at all available options that include long-term funding and alternate working capital availability to manage liquidity in the current situation. "The company is in the process of taking steps to issue NCDs that would support rebalancing its debt mix favouring long-term debt. Recently, the company has raised Rs 145 crore through NCDs at market benchmarked rates," the filing said.

During lockdown 1.0 and 2.0, all retail stores in the company's branded textile and apparel network remained shut and gradual reopening began from lockdown 3.0 onwards, wherein government permitted sale of certain non-essential items, including fabric and apparel, in specified geographies. "Currently, around 65 per cent of Raymond stores have reopened and the company is adhering to all COVID-19 related guidelines for employees and customers," it said.

At present, suiting and shirting fabric manufacturing plants continue to remain shut due to subdued demand, it said, adding that "the management is evaluating production planning to reopen the plants in a phased manner". With regards to garmenting business, the company said its facilities have partially resumed operations under stringent health protocols and safe distancing measures as per government directives.

The company said it fulfilled export orders till the third week of March 2020 before the lockdown. The manufacturing operations were halted in India and Ethiopia after the global spread of the pandemic because of which certain export dispatch schedules were deferred due to retail shutdown, especially in the US and Europe markets.

For real estate business, Raymond said it has initiated pre-monsoon preparedness activity at sites and construction work will pick up with availability of the migrant labour. As for FMCG business, the company said it has launched a range of sanitising products, including hand cleansers, hand wash and high alcohol content cologne meeting the highest safety standards, affordability and ease of usage for consumers.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has seen a surge in cases over the past few days. The chief minister said Shah assured him ...

MGP urges civil aviation ministry to issue revised guidelines for ticket refunds

Consumer rights protection body Mumbai Grahak Panchayat MGP has urged the civil aviation ministry to have a fresh look at the issue of refunds on cancelled air tickets in the wake of the government extending the lockdown thrice since May 3....

Thane district's COVID-19 count rises to 12,941; deaths 433

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra jumped to 12,941 with the addition of 588 cases on Wednesday, the district administration said. With the virus claiming 21 more lives, the death toll in the district increased to 433, i...

Poachers' plan to kill wild boars using explosives foiled

The Gujarat forest department has foiled a sinister plan of killing wild boars using firecracker-based improvised explosives and caught seven poachers in Tapi district, said officials on Wednesday. The poachers were nabbed from a protected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020