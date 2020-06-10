Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat ahead of Fed outlook; Nasdaq hits new high

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:09 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow retreat ahead of Fed outlook; Nasdaq hits new high

The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday, as losses in financial stocks outweighed a boost from technology, with focus shifting to the Federal Reserve's first projections on the economy since the coronavirus outbreak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, by contrast, hit a record high for the fourth straight session, with gains for Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp driving a rally which has taken the index back into bull market territory. The Fed concludes its regular two-day meeting later on Wednesday, with investors set to parse the outcome for signs on how long the central bank plans to maintain its ultra loose policy along with any plans to introduce yield control measures aimed at U.S. Treasuries.

"If the Fed is going to control the yield curve, then stock valuations make much more sense than many people believe they do," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. A surge of more than 45% in the three main U.S. stock indexes, since falling sharply in March, has been underpinned by unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus measures and resulting hopes of an economic rebound.

The benchmark S&P 500 is about 5.5% below its all-time high. Any hint that the Fed could rein in stimulus could derail the stock market's recovery in the past month.

"The market wants assurance that the Fed is not going to step in and stunt or slow the recovery," said Kevin Miller, chief investment officer at E-valuator Funds in Bloomington, Minnesota. The global economy will suffer the biggest peacetime downturn in a century before it emerges next year from a recession, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Wednesday.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 194.34 points, or 0.71%, at 27,077.96, the S&P 500 was down 9.85 points, or 0.31%, at 3,197.33. The Nasdaq Composite was up 53.73 points, or 0.54%, at 10,007.48. Rate-sensitive financial stocks slipped 2.3%, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. The energy sector shed 3.5%, as oil prices weakened after a rise in U.S. crude inventories raised oversupply concerns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc jumped 9.6% after saying it expects to reopen its movie theaters globally in July. The S&P 1500 airlines index slumped 7.1% as J.P.Morgan analysts said the current pace of rise in U.S. airline stocks cannot be maintained for much longer.

Starbucks Corp slipped 4.2% as it expected current-quarter operating income to plunge by up to $2.2 billion, as well as sales declines for the rest of the year. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and no new low.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bajwa takes charge as chairman of parliamentary panel on subordinate legislation

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. Bajwa was appointed as Chairman of the Committee on May 22, by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaia...

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...

NIA arrests 2 for theft of computer hardware from aircraft carrier in Kochi; Recovers some stolen devices

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in connection with the theft of some computer hardware components from the countrys first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC under construction at the Cochin S...

US expands virus testing of detained migrants amid criticism

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it has expanded COVID-19 testing among people held at its detention facilities following criticism of its response to the outbreak. ICE says it now offers voluntary tests for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020